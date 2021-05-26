Anivive Announces Collaboration With MWI Animal Health To Provide Veterinarians With The Newest Lymphoma Treatment For Dogs

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anivive, a pharmaceutical startup that uses artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software to develop novel therapeutics for pets, today announced a collaboration with MWI Animal Health, a leading distributor of animal health products, to accelerate veterinarians' access to LAVERDIA™-CA1 (verdinexor). LAVERDIA-CA1, the first oral canine lymphoma treatment conditionally approved by the FDA, is in stock and available to order through MWI to help treat more of the 700,000 dogs diagnosed with lymphoma each year.

"We're thrilled to announce this relationship with an international leader that ensures we can accelerate sufficient supplies of LAVERDIA-CA1 to the veterinarians who need it right now," says Dylan Balsz, CEO of Anivive. "Working with MWI allows veterinarians to go online today and order LAVERDIA-CA1 for prompt delivery, so pets can get the care they need immediately. This collaboration accelerates Anivive's build-out of its distribution infrastructure—complete with a full-service warehouse and a streamlined cloud-based ordering system."

The enhanced commercial availability of LAVERDIA-CA1 follows the drug's rapid development schedule. Anivive's proprietary software-driven drug development methodology reduces risk, which helped produce LAVERDIA-CA1 in a fraction of the time—and cost—it typically takes to develop a new drug. Ultimately, pet owners benefit because efficient processes lead to affordable pricing.

"Every day, we provide veterinarians across the country with timely, reliable access to therapies that can help pets live longer and healthier lives," said Mark J. Shaw, president of MWI Animal Health, a part of AmerisourceBergen. "Innovative therapies, like LAVERDIA-CA1, offer significant promise for the treatment of conditions with unmet medical needs, including canine lymphoma. We're thrilled to work with Anivive to provide veterinarians in both specialty and general practice access to a therapy that can help improve outcomes and give pet owners more time with their four-legged family members."

MWI's network includes 18 distribution centers in key markets nationwide, enabling the company to support same-day or overnight deliveries to communities across the country.

LAVERDIA-CA1 is currently available to order through the MWI online portal or by contacting your MWI Representative or Anivive Specialty Sales Executive.

LAVERDIA-CA1 (verdinexor) is conditionally approved by FDA pending a full demonstration of effectiveness under application number 141-526.

About Anivive

Anivive is reinventing the drug development process in pet pharma. Our proprietary software accelerates the delivery of new, affordable treatments for pets.

Backed by over $45 million in seed funding, Anivive has gained conditional approval for LAVERDIA™-CA1 (verdinexor), the first oral tablet to treat canine lymphoma and created a specialty sales force dedicated to supporting veterinarians. Anivive's pipeline includes 8+ first-in-class pharmaceuticals, biologics, and vaccines. For more information on how we address unmet needs for pets, visit anivive.com.

About MWI

MWI Animal Health provides national distribution and full support services to veterinary pharmaceuticals manufacturers large and small. Because we serve every facet of the animal healthcare industry, manufacturers feel confident in our ability to distribute the right products to the right places at the right time. We can help manufacturers manage all aspects of their businesses, from sales and marketing to logistics.

We also build lasting relationships with veterinarians through a deep understanding of their clinic operations, competitive pressures, and growth strategies. Founded by a veterinarian, MWI strives to make a meaningful difference in the daily operations of veterinary practices, as well as the lives of animals and the people who love them. We're proud to treat all species and all animal types across the United States while acting as veterinarians' partner in delivering the best possible care.

