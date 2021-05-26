Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Deere & Company Announces Quarterly Dividend

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

MOLINE, Ill., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deere & Company (DE) - Get Report Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.90 per share on common stock payable August 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 30, 2021.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deere--company-announces-quarterly-dividend-301300081.html

SOURCE Deere & Company

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Dividend#Stockholders#Common Stock#Deere Company Announces#The Deere Company#Report Board#Prnewswire#Moline#Ill#View Original Content
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Newport Payment of Second Quarterly Cash Dividend in 2021

Trading Symbol: NWX (TSX-V) VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Newport Exploration Ltd ("Newport" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the payment of its second quarterly cash dividend ("the Dividend") in 2021 of $0.02/share, to its shareholders of record at the close of business on May 26th, 2021. As previously disclosed, the Company proposes to continue with the payment of quarterly dividend distributions, with the next payment scheduled for September, 2021.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Declares Preferred Dividends For Second Quarter Of 2021

DALLAS, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) - Get Report ("Braemar" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3438 per diluted share for the Company's 5.5% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. The dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $1.375 per share, is payable on July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million. A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on...
Marketssharewise.com

VICI Properties Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of common stock for the period from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021. The dividend will be payable on July 8, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 24, 2021.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $404 million-412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $-0.070–0.050 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

CVR Energy Finalizes Special Dividend, Determines Cash Distribution Payable To CVR Energy Stockholders

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. ("CVR Energy" or the "Company") (CVI) - Get Report today announced that it has determined the amount of cash per share of its common stock to which each of its stockholders is entitled in connection with the previously announced special dividend of $492 million, to be paid in a combination of cash (the "Cash Distribution") and the common stock of Delek US Holdings, Inc. ("Delek") held by the Company (the "Stock Distribution"). The Company will distribute an aggregate amount of approximately $242 million, or $2.40 per share of the Company's common stock, pursuant to the Cash Distribution and 10,539,880 shares of Delek common stock, which represented approximately 14.3% of the outstanding shares of Delek common stock, pursuant to the Stock Distribution.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Prices Offering Of Preferred Stock

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:ECC, ECCB, ECCX, ECCY, ECCW) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 1,060,000 shares of its 6.50% Series C Term Preferred Stock due 2031 (the "Preferred Stock") at a public offering price of $25 per share, which will result in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $25.4 million after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Preferred Stock is rated 'BBB' by Egan-Jones Ratings Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 140,000 shares of Preferred Stock to cover overallotments, if any.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Belfonti Companies Announces Refinancing Of Guilford Property

GUILFORD, Conn., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belfonti Companies is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates ( Golden Goose, LLC) has refinanced an industrial property located at 20 Carter Drive in Guilford, CT. The new loan was funded by Citibank ( www.citi.com) and closed on May 24, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Churchill Capital Corp II Stockholders And Skillsoft Shareholders Approve Merger

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp II ("Churchill II") (NYSE: CCX.U), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that in a special meeting held today, its stockholders voted to approve its combination with Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. ("Skillsoft"), a global leader in digital learning and talent management solutions. Approximately 97.7% of the votes cast at the meeting, representing approximately 71.5% of Churchill II's outstanding shares, voted to approve the business combination. In addition, at the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of Skillsoft held today, its shareholders voted to approve its merger with Churchill II.
PetsPosted by
TheStreet

Chewy Posts Surprise Profit; Supply Issues Hurt Revenue

Chewy (CHWY) - Get Report, the online pet-products provider, swung to a surprise fiscal-first-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss on 32% higher revenue. Chewy reported, however, that supply constraints left it out of stock of some products, hurting the quarter's revenue. At last check Chewy shares were trading down 2.4%...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice Announcing A Capital Increase

SANTIAGO, Chile, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) today announced that it filed a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market reporting that on this date the board of directors agreed to convene an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting for July 13, 2021 to review, among other matters, a capital increase in the amount of Ch$830,000,000,000 (eight hundred and thirty billion Chilean pesos) or in the amount determined by the Shareholders' Meeting, through the issuance of new shares, which shall be subscribed and paid within the term agreed by the Shareholders' Meeting. The full Material Event Notice is available on the company's investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Viad Corp Announces Participation In Upcoming Conferences

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI), a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and live events and marketing experiences, announced today that Steve Moster, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ellen Ingersoll, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the following virtual conferences in June 2021:. The Oppenheimer 21 st Annual Consumer Growth...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. ("TaskUs" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 13,200,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $23.00 per share. The selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,980,000 shares of Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 11, 2021 under the symbol "TASK." The offering is expected to close on June 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Financial Reportshoiabc.com

Caterpillar to increase quarterly cash dividends

DEERFIELD (HOI) — Caterpillar Inc. on Wednesday announced its board of directors voted to increase the quarterly cash dividend of its common stock by 8% to $1.11. The dividend will be payable on August 20, 2021, to shareholders at the close of business on July 20. “Through the execution of...
Berlin, MDPosted by
TheStreet

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), Parent Company Of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.29 Per Share

Berlin, Maryland, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share. This dividend is payable on July 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

National Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln, Nebraska, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NRC) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 (twelve cents) per share payable Thursday, July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

JOYY Inc. (YY) Announces Additional Quarterly Cash Dividend

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JOYY Inc. (Nasdaq: YY) ("JOYY" or the "Company"), a global video-based social media platform, today announced that, in order to further demonstrate the Company's solid cash balance and the ability to consistently generate strong cash flow, in addition to the quarterly dividend policy previously approved by the Company's board of directors in August 2020, the Company's board of directors approved an additional quarterly dividend policy for the next three years commencing immediately. Under such policy, the total cash dividend amount expected to be paid will be approximately US$200.0 million and quarterly dividend will be set at a fixed amount of approximately US$16.67 million in each fiscal quarter. The board of directors has accordingly declared a dividend of US$0.20 per ADS, or US$0.0100 per common share, which is expected to be paid on December 23, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 11, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be December 10, 2020. Under the policy, the board of directors of the Company reserves the discretion relating to the determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distributions in any particular quarter, depending on the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Kaman (KAMN) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend; 1.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kaman (NYSE: KAMN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on June...
StocksStreetInsider.com

The Buckle (BKE) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend; 3.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Buckle (NYSE: BKE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 15, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...