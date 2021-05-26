Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Sellzone Keyword Wizard (Graphic: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

Semrush, a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, today announced the release of Keyword Wizard — a new tool within the Sellzone (ex. Sellerly) toolkit — a comprehensive toolkit for Amazon sellers. The Keyword Wizard tool by Sellzone is an easy-to-use solution to improve SEO for Amazon sellers by finding relevant search terms and their search volumes. It provides any keyword's search volume for the Amazon search engine as well as related keywords. The current size of the Keyword Wizard tool database is 200+ million keywords to help sellers identify keywords that can make their listings more profitable.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005797/en/

Sellzone Keyword Wizard (Graphic: Business Wire)

Alexander Attsik, head of Sellzone, commented, "Our team is excited to present the Keyword Wizard tool for Amazon sellers. Semrush has long been known as a trusted data provider with one of the biggest and impressively accurate keyword databases on the market. Since the beginning of Sellzone (ex. Sellerly) development, we had the aim to design the same solution as Keyword Magic Tool for Google, but for Amazon: with a big keyword database, accurate search volume estimations, and simple, intuitive UX design. With the new Keyword Wizard tool, Amazon sellers and agencies can do comprehensive Amazon keyword research and optimize Amazon product listings for organic and paid traffic. The Keyword Wizard tool used to be a missing piece in the Sellzone puzzle, and on top of it, we are in the process of developing powerful tools to further expand our toolkit for Amazon business growth."

The keyword research and analysis performed in the Keyword Wizard tool by Sellzone (ex. Sellerly) helps sellers to:

  • Get higher search rankings on Amazon by presenting the most relevant high-volume search terms for any Amazon product;
  • Bring new ideas on the keywords for ranking on Amazon by providing the list of long-tail keywords by broad, phrase and exact match;
  • Find growth opportunities and outperform the competitors with the low-competition keyword list.

How Keyword Wizard works:

  1. User enters a main (seed) keyword;
  2. The tool searches for relevant variations in the Sellzone keyword database;
  3. User gets a list of variants enriched with metrics and has the opportunity to adjust the list of keywords by excluding irrelevant words in the broad- or phrase match long-tail keywords;
  4. User exports selected keywords for further work on the product listing.

Along with the Keyword Wizard tool launch, Sellzone (ex. Sellerly) presented a 'how-to' guide on Amazon keyword research and the list of top 100 Amazon keywords.

With this new release, Sellzone (ex. Sellerly) includes the following tools:

  • Keyword Wizard - Amazon keyword research tool enabling sellers to improve Amazon listing visibility by finding high-volume search terms to rank for.
  • Traffic Insights -Helps sellers find new customer sources by evaluating and comparing the external traffic channels of a product listed on Amazon.
  • Listing Quality Check - Audits listing content for potential suspension threats and Amazon guideline compliance and provides actionable tips on improving listing performance.
  • Listing Protection - Monitors listings of sellers' own or competing products and alerts users via email or SMS about various changes in the product listing.
  • Split Testing - Runs automated split testing of product pages helping to determine which parameters perform better for the listings based on live test data.

For more details, please visit sellzone.com

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 72,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Russia, Czech Republic, Poland and Cyprus.

About Sellzone

Sellzone, formerly known as Sellerly, - is a suite of tools for Amazon business growth powered by Semrush. Sellzone provides insights into your Amazon Marketplace performance through five different tools. Each one of them is designed to address a specific set of challenges for Amazon sellers: Amazon SEO and keyword research, competitive research, Amazon listing monitoring and optimization, compliance with Amazon requirements.

SEMRUSH and the fireball logo are registered trademarks of, and SELLZONE is a trademark of Semrush Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

AMAZON is a trademark of Amazon Technologies Inc. and/or its affiliates and registered in the U.S. and other countries.

All other marks are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Learn more about Sellzone by visiting: www.sellzone.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005797/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Marketing#Content Marketing#Content Online#Search Marketing#Business Wire#Saas#Ux#Sellzone Com#Amazon Marketplace#Amazon Seo#Semrush Inc#Amazon Technologies Inc#Keyword Wizard#Keyword Magic Tool#Amazon Keyword Research#Graphic#Product Pages#Long Tail Keywords#Powerful Tools#Relevant Search Terms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Internet
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
News Break
Trademarks
Related
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Tech Stocks Roundup: Social Media and FAANG Stocks Surge

The tech sector has been one of the most volatile in recent months and many are wondering if a bubble is forming. But, the sector has been gaining recently as innovations, deals, and new products are announced. Chris Versace, the co-manager of Trifecta Stocks and Stocks Under $10, and Ed...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
TheStreet

Probulin Probiotic EU Lineup (Photo: Business Wire)

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO)("HempFusion" or the "Company"), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce the launch of key products through its wholly owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, LLC ("Probulin"), in Boots Ireland, the country's leading pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer.
Economyproformacolorpress.com

19 Powerful B2B Marketing Strategies That Work Now (Based on NEW Data)

If you perform a Google search for B2B marketing strategies, it’s all too easy to land on articles that simply provide the generic list of marketing strategies we already know to be true: SEO, PPC, email, social media, referral marketing, loyalty programs, and more. And many of the themes layered on top of these strategies are repetitive: know your target audience, personalize, and use your data.
Softwarejustcreative.com

10 Best Graphic Design Software & Tools (June 2021)

In this fast-paced, digital world, graphic design is all about software. Whether you are a hobbyist or a professional-level user, personal computing and graphics tools have changed the traditional ways designers and artists work. The pre-loaded Microsoft Paint in most computers can be useful to many designers to create something...
Orange County, CATimes Union

SoCal Digital Marketing Unveils a New Video Detailing the Company's Recent Success With SEO, Social Media, and Pay Per Click Campaigns

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. SoCal Digital Marketing, an Orange County online marketing company, is pleased to announce a new video release on social media and YouTube describing their success with different digital marketing campaigns from search engine optimization, social media, and pay per click ad campaigns. The video can now be watched here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmewWq_8TgU.
Softwareamazon.com

Monitor your Amazon ES domains with Amazon Elasticsearch Service Monitor

Amazon Elasticsearch Service (Amazon ES) is a fully managed service that you can use to deploy, secure, and run Elasticsearch cost-effectively at scale. The service provides support for open-source Elasticsearch APIs, managed Kibana, and integration with Logstash and other AWS services. Amazon ES provides a wealth of information about your...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Shoreline Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized and targeted natural killer (NK) and macrophage cellular immunotherapies derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) for cancer and other serious diseases, and BeiGene, Ltd. (Nasdaq: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company, today announced an exclusive worldwide strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize a portfolio of NK-based cell therapeutics with Shoreline's iPSC NK cell technology and BeiGene's research and clinical development capabilities for different malignancies.
Small BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(AMZN) - Get Report—Amazon's annual Prime Day event will be held June 21 and June 22, kicking off summer with two days of epic deals and the best savings Prime has to offer. The shopping extravaganza will deliver Prime members over 2 million deals across every category, including fashion, home, beauty, electronics, and more, along with the best in entertainment benefits and never-before-seen exclusives across Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, and more. Prime Day kicks off on June 21 at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT) and runs through June 22 for Prime members in the U.S., the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in Prime Day. Stay up to date on Prime Day with Alexa. Just say, "Alexa, keep me posted on Prime Day."
Softwarereadwrite.com

How AI is Spinning the Game of Content Marketing

Gone are the days when AI was just extravagant, and marketers used to collect basic demographic information from customers to create a content marketing strategy. In the past few years, there has been a massive change in the way that businesses approach and engage with their customers. Digital media, especially...
Computerscatdi.com

The Top 5 Best Email Marketing Platforms for 2021

Please note that while at Catdi Printing, we are huge advocates for direct mail marketing, it’s our recommendation that email marketing should have a place in your marketing efforts. This article reviews the top 5 platforms that our customers use and a little info on which ones might work best for you.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Jason Nadler, CTO At EML. (Photo: Business Wire)

Jason Nadler is Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200). With a background in business and technology, he understands complex technical problems and solutions in the market. He translates this into how best it equates for the FinTech's current and future customers. To enable accelerated growth through scalability, security, and automation, his team utilises the company's global reach to provide reliable systems with innovative, market-leading strategies. In the following conversation, Jason reveals that ''we are a Microsoft shop.''
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Projected to Show Strong Growth | Adobe, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft

2021-2030 Report on Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Salesforce.com, Adobe, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, Genesys, Zendesk, Pegasystems, HubSpot, Nice Systems, ICIMS, Simplicant, Zoho, Insightly, Freshdesk, Newton Software, Pipedrive, Sage, Infusionsoft, ProsperWorks, NetSuite, TeamWox, SalesNexus, Infor, Salesboom, SugarCRM, IBM, Workbooks, Nimble & UserVoice.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Luminar's Iris Integrated Into The Roofline Of A Passenger Vehicle That Is Kicking Off On A Roadshow In NYC. (Photo: Business Wire)

Join Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR) CEO and Founder, Austin Russell and guests, for Luminar Studio Day. The live webcast from NYC will feature a first look at the vision for Iris, Luminar's high-performance autonomous sensing solution as foundation for autonomy across passenger cars, trucking, and robo-taxis. The company is kicking off a coast-to-coast roadshow to demonstrate how Iris is the key safety-enabling technology that makes autonomy possible. Attendees will also have the opportunity to go for drives in a fully integrated Iris vehicle.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Comparison Of Organic Garage's Online Delivery Service Areas.(Graphic: Business Wire)

Organic Garage Ltd. ( TSXV: OG, OTCQX: OGGFF, FRA: 9CW1), one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers, is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive partnership agreement to utilize Instacart's delivery platform for the online ordering and delivery of groceries from all Organic Garage retail locations. Under the data sharing agreement, prices on the Instacart platform will reflect Organic Garage's regularly priced on-shelf and flyer merchandise.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kirberger Brings Leadership Experiences At Both U.S. And German Based Companies To Elanco (Photo: Business Wire)

Today, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) - Get Report named Marcela A. Kirberger as general counsel and corporate secretary. She joins the Elanco Executive Committee at the company's Greenfield, Indiana-based headquarters on June 22. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005116/en/. Kirberger brings leadership experiences at...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Organon Introduction Video (Video: Business Wire)

Organon (NYSE: OGN), today celebrates its launch as a global women's health company with employees and women from around the world, as the Organon executive leadership team rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Recognizing the need to listen to and act on women's experiences to address the challenges in women's health, Organon gathered voices from around the world to create the "Wall of Voices," a multimedia installation outside of the NYSE.
ComputersWPBeginner

6 Best SEO Checker and Website Analyzer Tools Compared (2021)

Are you looking for the best SEO checker and website analyzer tool?. An SEO checker tool can help you get a clear picture of your SEO, give you ideas to improve, and help you increase website traffic from SEO. In this article, we’ll share our expert picks of the best...
SoftwareSearchengine Journal

Google Announces New Reporting Features in GA4

Marketers are receiving new reporting features in Google Analytics 4 to dig deeper into key insights. The platform is also being slightly reorganized for usability. The goal of these new features is to help marketers fill the gaps of those who opt-out of being tracked and to help advertisers access the most data that they need more quickly while recognizing that those data points vary from business to business.