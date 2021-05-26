Sellzone Keyword Wizard (Graphic: Business Wire)

Semrush, a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, today announced the release of Keyword Wizard — a new tool within the Sellzone (ex. Sellerly) toolkit — a comprehensive toolkit for Amazon sellers. The Keyword Wizard tool by Sellzone is an easy-to-use solution to improve SEO for Amazon sellers by finding relevant search terms and their search volumes. It provides any keyword's search volume for the Amazon search engine as well as related keywords. The current size of the Keyword Wizard tool database is 200+ million keywords to help sellers identify keywords that can make their listings more profitable.

Alexander Attsik, head of Sellzone, commented, "Our team is excited to present the Keyword Wizard tool for Amazon sellers. Semrush has long been known as a trusted data provider with one of the biggest and impressively accurate keyword databases on the market. Since the beginning of Sellzone (ex. Sellerly) development, we had the aim to design the same solution as Keyword Magic Tool for Google, but for Amazon: with a big keyword database, accurate search volume estimations, and simple, intuitive UX design. With the new Keyword Wizard tool, Amazon sellers and agencies can do comprehensive Amazon keyword research and optimize Amazon product listings for organic and paid traffic. The Keyword Wizard tool used to be a missing piece in the Sellzone puzzle, and on top of it, we are in the process of developing powerful tools to further expand our toolkit for Amazon business growth."

The keyword research and analysis performed in the Keyword Wizard tool by Sellzone (ex. Sellerly) helps sellers to:

Get higher search rankings on Amazon by presenting the most relevant high-volume search terms for any Amazon product;

Bring new ideas on the keywords for ranking on Amazon by providing the list of long-tail keywords by broad, phrase and exact match;

Find growth opportunities and outperform the competitors with the low-competition keyword list.

How Keyword Wizard works:

User enters a main (seed) keyword; The tool searches for relevant variations in the Sellzone keyword database; User gets a list of variants enriched with metrics and has the opportunity to adjust the list of keywords by excluding irrelevant words in the broad- or phrase match long-tail keywords; User exports selected keywords for further work on the product listing.

Along with the Keyword Wizard tool launch, Sellzone (ex. Sellerly) presented a 'how-to' guide on Amazon keyword research and the list of top 100 Amazon keywords.

With this new release, Sellzone (ex. Sellerly) includes the following tools:

Keyword Wizard - Amazon keyword research tool enabling sellers to improve Amazon listing visibility by finding high-volume search terms to rank for.

Traffic Insights -Helps sellers find new customer sources by evaluating and comparing the external traffic channels of a product listed on Amazon.

Listing Quality Check - Audits listing content for potential suspension threats and Amazon guideline compliance and provides actionable tips on improving listing performance.

Listing Protection - Monitors listings of sellers' own or competing products and alerts users via email or SMS about various changes in the product listing.

Split Testing - Runs automated split testing of product pages helping to determine which parameters perform better for the listings based on live test data.

For more details, please visit sellzone.com

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 72,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Russia, Czech Republic, Poland and Cyprus.

About Sellzone

Sellzone, formerly known as Sellerly, - is a suite of tools for Amazon business growth powered by Semrush. Sellzone provides insights into your Amazon Marketplace performance through five different tools. Each one of them is designed to address a specific set of challenges for Amazon sellers: Amazon SEO and keyword research, competitive research, Amazon listing monitoring and optimization, compliance with Amazon requirements.

