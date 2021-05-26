Cancel
Painting With A Twist Launches Paint Pour Social Events

By PR Newswire
NEW ORLEANS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Painting with a Twist , America's original and largest paint-and-sip franchise brand, is launching a trendy new experience for their guests to socialize with wine and art while creating a Paint Pour masterpiece, now available at participating studios nationwide.

Paint Pour is an art technique used to pour several paint colors across a blank canvas, forming an abstract design. As a non-traditional Painting with a Twist experience, Paint Pour events are not a step-by-step painting tutorial. Instead, the events start with an instructor's explanation of three different techniques, which is followed by the opportunity to choose colors and complete a design. Once finished swirling masterpieces onto canvas, the rest of the time consists of games and mingling.

"Paint Pour in itself is a fluid art form and we are excited to expand our carefree escape experience into this less structured event type," said Painting with a Twist CMO Katherine LeBlanc. "Painting with a Twist is the perfect place to fulfill the social interaction everyone's been craving during the pandemic. With Paint Pour events, we're giving guests a reason to come again and again since every pour is unique! We look forward to offering these unique events to reignite friendships and fun in an exciting environment."

Paint Pour events were tested at several Painting with a Twist locations before the national rollout, so many guests have already given positive feedback on the experience. Since the event offers more individual freedom guests enjoy that the Paint Pour is easy and laidback, shows zero mistakes and everyone's piece develops differently.

Founded by entrepreneurs Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Painting with a Twist continues to innovate in COVID-19's new crisis and emerges stronger as a brand. In 2020, the brand introduced Twist at Home as a new product line, offering at-home paint kits to guests with video instructions included - and is now starting to reincorporate fresh in-person events, such as Paint Pour. Painting with a Twist's quick pivot to virtual experiences has attracted a number of team building and social opportunities while embracing COVID-19's restrictions. Entering the next phase, the brand anticipates heightened innovation with more in-person and virtual events, maintaining their mission to offer guests a carefree escape.

About Painting with a Twist®

Painting with a Twist, based in the New Orleans, Louisiana metropolitan area is the original and leading paint and sip franchise with almost 300 studios open or in development in 39 states. Nationally, guests have painted more than 10 million paintings at studios throughout the country since Painting with a Twist started franchising in 2009. The brand was founded by entrepreneurs Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney, two friends with knack for organizing communities and a passion for giving back. The company maintains a strong focus on giving back to the local community, and was recently recognized by the International Franchise Association's Franchise Education & Research Foundation's Franchising Gives Back Awards. To date, Painting with a Twist has donated more than $5 million through its charity arm, Painting with a Purpose. As the fastest-growing franchise in the category, Painting with a Twist has been ranked the No. 1 Paint and Sip franchise as part of Entrepreneur magazine's annual Franchise 500 edition for the past seven years. For more information about Painting with a Twist, visit https://www.paintingwithatwist.com.

About Twist Brands Twist Brands was formed as the parent company and dominant leader in the growing Arts & Crafts as entertainment vertical. It includes Painting with a Twist, America's original and largest paint-and-sip franchise brand; Color Me Mine, the originator in contemporary paint-your-own ceramics and Chesapeake Ceramics, a leading global ceramics supplier.

Media Contact: Sara Faiwell, Fishman Public Relations, 847.945.1300 or sfaiwell@fishmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/painting-with-a-twist-launches-paint-pour-social-events-301300023.html

SOURCE Painting with a Twist

