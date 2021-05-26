Cancel
Keysight Unveils The First Media Access Control Security Test Solution For High Speed Ethernet

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) - Get Report, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced the first Media Access Control Security (MACsec) Test Solution for high speed Ethernet which provides encryption testing to secure data in motion in cloud and data center environments.

Data volumes are increasing in hyperscale data centers, 5G networks with Open RAN, and in-vehicle networks, as well as due to privacy regulations such as general data protection regulation (GDPR). As a result, security must be ensured at every layer in the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) stack as data travels from one destination to the next.

MACsec, defined by IEEE standard 802.1AE, delivers line-rate encryption throughput for high-speed Ethernet and plays a key role in authenticating and encrypting packets between two MACsec-capable devices at Layer 2. It has become an important encryption technology that is now shipped with next-generation chips, routers and switches.

Keysight's MACsec test solution offers the following key benefits:

  • Enables validation from hardware design and software stack implementation, to system integration with full coverage of various MACsec functions.
  • Supports benchmark encryption throughput under a realistic traffic mix in cloud and data center workloads.
  • Ensures service continuity during key rotation, and stability under various negative conditions.
  • Provides line-rate MACsec traffic encryption/decryption at 100GE Pulse Amplitude Modulation 4-level (PAM4) and non-return-to-zero (NRZ); static Secure Association Key (SAK) provision or dynamic key negotiation with MACsec key agreement (MKA) protocol, using Keysight's AresONE High Performance 400GE test platform.

"With the promise of securing data in motion without performance penalty, MACsec has been adopted by hyperscale cloud service providers and data center operators to secure external network connection across their network infrastructure," said Ram Periakaruppan vice president and general manager, Keysight's Network Test and Security Solutions. "Keysight is first to deliver a solution that fully addresses MACsec testing at the chip, switch and router levels for massive cloud and data center deployments, enabling customers to validate proper encryption and throughput without compromising network performance."

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (KEYS) - Get Report, visit us at www.keysight.com

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

