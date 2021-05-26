Amelco Integrates NetEnt Portfolio into Its US Platform
Amelco, a leading sports betting and trading service provider, has partnered with NetEnt, a leading casino content supplier. Amelco, a leading sports betting provider, has partnered up with NetEnt, a premium casino content supplier, to expand its offering for the US market. Amelco continues its expansion towards uncharted territory with its land-based and online sportsbook solutions. Currently, its platform is live in six US states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Colorado. It will integrate further in new markets, which will be announced in the future.www.gamblingnews.com