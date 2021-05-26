Amelco Integrates NetEnt Portfolio into Its US Platform

Online advertising fuels the (seemingly) free internet. However, although users can access most of the web services free of charge, they pay a heavy coston their privacy. They are forced to trust third parties and intermediaries, who not only collect behavioral data but also absorb great amounts of ad revenues. Consequently, more and more users opt out from advertising by resorting to ad blockers, thus costing publishers millions of dollars in lost ad revenues. Albeit there are various privacy-preserving advertising proposals (e.g.,Adnostic, Privad, Brave Ads) from both academia and industry, they all rely on centralized management that users have to blindly trust without being able to audit, while they also fail to guarantee the integrity of the per-formance analytics they provide to advertisers.