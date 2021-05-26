Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

NICE Recognizes Trailblazers In Creating Next-Gen CX, Unveiling CX Excellence Award Winners At Interactions Live 2021

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE)today announced the winners of its CX Excellence Awards 2021. The winning organizations were recognized for driving creative, innovative customer interactions resulting in next-gen, digitally fluent experiences. The 16 award winners across six categories were honored at Interactions Live, the industry's biggest customer experience virtual event, highlighting strategies for next-gen CX by embedding AI everywhere, engaging employees in a work-from-anywhere world, accelerating innovation with the cloud and more.

The CX Excellence Award winners demonstrated remarkable results in one of six categories:

Best Cloud Implementation - Celebrating the flawless deployment of next-gen, cloud-based technology that demonstrated business impact. The winners are Auckland Council, Siemens Digital Industries Software and Toyota Financial Services.

Best CX Innovation - Honoring the adoption of innovative artificial intelligence, analytics or automation that drove digital fluency and transformation as well as business results. The winners are The County of San Diego, Signify and Telia Finland.

Best Customer Experience - Recognizing the steps taken to deliver a new CX standard resulting in increased first call resolution, service levels or Net Promoter Score (NPS). The winners are Atento, Banco BMG and International SOS.

Best Employee Engagement - Applauding significant advances in workforce engagement and motivation strategies, empowering employees to be brand ambassadors in a work-from-anywhere environment. The winners are HireRight, NINE and VISA.

Rookie of the Year - Acknowledging the remarkably rapid adoption and implementation of best practices such as for infusing digital fluency, the efficiency of roll-out and improved training. The winners are Accenture, CRC and Icatu.

Judges Choice - Highlighting all-around excellence including in defining a new CX standard, enabling digital fluency, engaging and driving staff to be brand ambassadors and embedding AI everywhere. The winner is iQor.

Barak Eilam, CEO, NICE, said, "We are proud to honor organizations that excelled in rapidly adopting innovation to provide exceptional, next-gen experiences in a year earmarked by sweeping change. In today's post-virtual decade, consumers expect the gold standard of service in any business scenario. The winners of the CX Excellence Award exemplified the immense impact leveraging cutting-edge technology in an agile way has on their consumers and their business. Congratulations on this well-deserved award."

About NICENICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world's leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE's marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including the statements by Mr. Eilam, are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE Ltd. (the "Company"). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believe," "expect," "seek," "may," "will," "intend," "should," "project," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of changes in economic and business conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; successful execution of the Company's growth strategy; success and growth of the Company's cloud Software-as-a-Service business; changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and distribution arrangements; the Company's dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners;, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company; the effect of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005541/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trailblazers#Cloud Computing#The Nice#Digital Innovation#Technology Innovation#Business Innovation#Customer Engagement#Digital Technologies#Interactions Live#Auckland Council#Toyota Financial Services#Nps#Atento#Banco Bmg#Hireright#Visa#Accenture#Crc#Icatu#Nicenice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Trademarks
Related
Economyprunderground.com

Digital Air Strike Announces Two New CX Technologies to Address Dealership Inventory Challenges

Digital Air Strike, the leading consumer engagement technology company, today announced the launch of two new customer experience (CX) technology solutions designed to improve how dealers merchandise their vehicles and convert prospects, all while helping dealers increase inventory levels. Digital Air Strike announced the launch of Response Logix 5.0, the company’s patented Lead Response technology that uses A.I. technology to build prospect-specific websites in real-time, paired with CRM integration to respond to every lead more effectively. Digital Air Strike also launched the new Inventory Maximizer solution to provide a more profitable way to merchandise inventory online.
Princeton, NJStamford Advocate

Servion Partners with McorpCX to Enable Enterprises to Improve Customer Experience

PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. Servion Global Solutions, a leading contact center and customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has partnered with McorpCX to provide customer experience management solutions to global enterprises looking to level-up their CX game. Under this partnership, McorpCX will work closely with Servion to empower enterprises...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition Of Coventya

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - Get Report ("Element Solutions," "ESI" or the "Company"), a global and diversified specialty chemicals company, announced today that it has made a binding offer* to acquire Coventya Holding SAS ("Coventya"), a global provider of specialty chemicals for the surface finishing industry. Under the terms of the offer, Element Solutions will pay approximately €420 million in cash, including the assumption or repayment of debt, subject to certain adjustments. The transaction is expected to close in late Q3 or Q4 2021, subject to receipt of certain regulatory approvals, completion of required employee consultation procedures and other customary closing conditions. Upon the closing of the transaction, Coventya will join MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions and will be reported within the Company's Industrial & Specialty segment.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Orthofix Announces Participation In Upcoming JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) - Get Report, a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Serbousek and Chief Financial Officer Doug Rice will participate in a fireside chat during the upcoming JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual format, and one-on-one meetings will be held before and immediately following the fireside chat.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Argano Appoints Sri Ayyeppen Chief Revenue Officer

DALLAS, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argano announced today Sri Ayyeppen has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer. Ayyeppen is the co-founder and President of ArganoKeste. As CRO he will report to Argano Group CEO Chip Register. Sri will be responsible for formulating Argano's global go-to-market offerings and sales processes in...
Economymartechseries.com

Matterport Launches Program for Partners to Build and Commercialize Apps and Integrations on its Spatial Data Platform

Company expands its global reach across industries by empowering an ecosystem of developers and industry partners with its new Platform Partner Program. Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today publicly launched its Platform Partner Program for businesses looking to create and monetize apps and integrations with its market-leading platform. In the last six months, more than 50 partners have signed up to access Matterport’s developer tools, and the platform’s expanding ecosystem of developer partners has created a rich library of apps, add-ons, customizations, and management tools, which multiple industries can leverage to enrich and customize any Matterport digital twin based on their unique needs and use cases.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Flow Capital Announces Investment In Jorsek

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) ("Flow Capital") today announces that it has provided a USD $2,000,000 investment to Jorsek, a SaaS software company providing a cloud-based, highly scalable and configurable knowledge management solution for the technical documentation market. "Jorsek has been at the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MEDIA ALERT: Equinix To Host Analyst Day On June 23, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced that its 2021 Analyst Day will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. PDT to 1:00 p.m. PDT. The virtual event is designed to give investors, financial analysts...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Summit Companies Continues National Expansion With Ten Recently Completed Strategic Add-on Acquisitions

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SFP Holding, Inc. (Summit Companies), a leading fire and life safety service and installation company, announced that the company's subsidiaries, Summit Fire & Security and Summit Fire Protection, recently completed ten strategic acquisitions. Summit Companies provides inspection, testing and monitoring, service and repair, installation, and consulting services for fire protection, life safety and security systems. It services customers in commercial, industrial, government, healthcare and multi-family residential facilities.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MediaCo Appoints New Executive Team To Lead Strategic Realignment And Innovation

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) , owner of HOT 97, WBLS, and Fairway Outdoor, announced today that Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2021. Mr. Lindsay most recently served as Executive Vice President, Urban One. He brings over twenty years of successful leadership experience across media, television, and advertising to MediaCo. As CEO, Lindsay will be responsible for setting MediaCo's overall strategic vision and expanding its radio and outdoor divisions with an emphasis on transforming the digital business.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IES Holdings Acquires Remaining Ownership Interest In Mechanical Services Business

HOUSTON, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. ("IES") (NASDAQ: IESC) announced today that it has acquired the remaining 20% ownership interest in STR Mechanical, LLC ("STR"), a Charlotte, North Carolina-based provider of commercial and industrial mechanical services. IES had previously acquired an 80% interest in STR in 2016. STR and its subsidiary Technical Services II, LLC provide heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) maintenance, repair, and replacement services as well as temperature control system installations throughout the Carolinas and Virginia.
Northville, MIPosted by
TheStreet

Gentherm President And CEO Phil Eyler Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Michigan And Northwest Ohio Award Finalist

NORTHVILLE, Mich., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (THRM) - Get Report, a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that Phil Eyler, President and CEO, was named a finalist by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) for the Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2021 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award. In its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program is one of the preeminent competitive award programs which honors unstoppable entrepreneurs and business leaders of high-growth companies.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Nick Von, Inbox Profits CEO, Announces Proprietary AI Technology Within the Digital Marketing Space

Nick Von is innovating the digital marketing industry by creating exclusive AI technology to boost revenue. At only 21 years of age he already has 10 years of experience under his belt. He’s equipped with a unique skill set to scale companies and brands exponentially, within a relatively short period of time. He and his team are the ultimate accelerators. A business he founded at 15 years of age, one of his start ups, was acquired for $18 million, which enabled him to financially fuel his ideas into fruition – what he’s been up to since will surely shake up the world of digital strategies and advertising.
Businessmartechseries.com

Hopin Announces LinkedIn as Latest Strategic Investor and Partner

Hopin, a leading virtual and hybrid experiences platform redefining connection around the world, today announced LinkedIn has become an investor via the company’s oversubscribed Series C secondary round. The two companies also plan to collaborate to unlock new opportunities for event organizers. Marketing Technology News: Actual vs. Intended Customer Experience:...
Businessmartechseries.com

TechAhead Partners With Klaviyo For Helping Businesses With Disruptive Growth Marketing Strategies

TechAhead, a global leader in digital transformation and product innovation has announced its partnership with Klaviyo, which offers a unique and innovative growth marketing and automation platform for startups, enterprises, and small businesses. This partnership between TechAhead and Klaviyo will enable thousands of businesses to leverage their disruptive growth marketing...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announce Expanded Partnership to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud and Multicloud Adoption with New Database as a Service Offering Delivered through HPE GreenLake

Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced an expanded partnership to accelerate hybrid cloud and multicloud adoption by offering Nutanix Era™, a multi-database operations and management solution, bundled with HPE ProLiant servers, as a service through HPE GreenLake. The fully managed cloud service enables customers to deploy applications and databases in minutes and benefit from the agile, elastic, and pay-per-use capabilities of the cloud while gaining the governance, visibility and compliance of an on-premises environment.