NICE Recognizes Trailblazers In Creating Next-Gen CX, Unveiling CX Excellence Award Winners At Interactions Live 2021

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE)today announced the winners of its CX Excellence Awards 2021. The winning organizations were recognized for driving creative, innovative customer interactions resulting in next-gen, digitally fluent experiences. The 16 award winners across six categories were honored at Interactions Live, the industry's biggest customer experience virtual event, highlighting strategies for next-gen CX by embedding AI everywhere, engaging employees in a work-from-anywhere world, accelerating innovation with the cloud and more.

The CX Excellence Award winners demonstrated remarkable results in one of six categories:

Best Cloud Implementation - Celebrating the flawless deployment of next-gen, cloud-based technology that demonstrated business impact. The winners are Auckland Council, Siemens Digital Industries Software and Toyota Financial Services.

Best CX Innovation - Honoring the adoption of innovative artificial intelligence, analytics or automation that drove digital fluency and transformation as well as business results. The winners are The County of San Diego, Signify and Telia Finland.

Best Customer Experience - Recognizing the steps taken to deliver a new CX standard resulting in increased first call resolution, service levels or Net Promoter Score (NPS). The winners are Atento, Banco BMG and International SOS.

Best Employee Engagement - Applauding significant advances in workforce engagement and motivation strategies, empowering employees to be brand ambassadors in a work-from-anywhere environment. The winners are HireRight, NINE and VISA.

Rookie of the Year - Acknowledging the remarkably rapid adoption and implementation of best practices such as for infusing digital fluency, the efficiency of roll-out and improved training. The winners are Accenture, CRC and Icatu.

Judges Choice - Highlighting all-around excellence including in defining a new CX standard, enabling digital fluency, engaging and driving staff to be brand ambassadors and embedding AI everywhere. The winner is iQor.

Barak Eilam, CEO, NICE, said, "We are proud to honor organizations that excelled in rapidly adopting innovation to provide exceptional, next-gen experiences in a year earmarked by sweeping change. In today's post-virtual decade, consumers expect the gold standard of service in any business scenario. The winners of the CX Excellence Award exemplified the immense impact leveraging cutting-edge technology in an agile way has on their consumers and their business. Congratulations on this well-deserved award."

About NICENICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world's leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

