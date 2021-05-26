Cancel
Pierre, SD

Post 8 season schedule, roster released

By Scott Millard scott.millard@capjournal.com
Capital Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball season schedule was released on Tuesday. Post 8 has over 40 games listed on their schedule. The Eights will open the season against Renner Post 307 and Rapid City Post 22 on June 1 at Hyde Stadium. The season opening game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT. The first 16 games on the schedule for the Eights are home games. The Eights will also be competing at the Dakota Classic on June 19-21, the Minot Tournament on June 26-27, and the Gopher Classic in Minnesota on July 9-13. A home game highlight will be the doubleheader against Excelsior, Minn. on June 22.

