Post 8 season schedule, roster released

PIERRE – Pierre Governor Baseball closed the regular season at 19-5 after splitting a doubleheader Saturday with Sioux Falls Lincoln at Hyde Stadium. Pierre won the opener 3-2, then Lincoln won the nightcap 12-2. Lincoln scored twice in the first inning of the first game before the Governors scored their three runs in the third inning. Andy Gordon tied the game with a two-run double, then a wild pitch scored the go-ahead run. After starter Maguire Raske left the mound after only two batters, Elliot Leif allowed just two hits and struck out eight in six scoreless innings for the win. Bennett Dean allowed a hit in the seventh, but struck out two to earn the save.