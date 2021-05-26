Cancel
SEIA Amps Up Storage Advocacy

altenergymag.com
 17 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) is announcing a new venture to prioritize energy storage across policy advocacy, membership, research and events. Articles. The venture, called the Storage Advocacy Network, will be a formal branch of SEIA and serve as a national and state advocacy voice...

www.altenergymag.com
