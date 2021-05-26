Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Chelsea and Man City fans condemn UEFA ‘greed’ over Champions League final

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2br2kG_0aC5jB2x00
UEFA and its president Aleksander Ceferin have been labelled "greedy" by Chelsea and Manchester City supporters (PA Wire)

Chelsea and Manchester City supporters have joined together to condemn what they describe as UEFA’s “greed” over the staging of the Champions League final in Porto.

The BBC has reported that Chelsea have returned more than 800 tickets out of their allocation of 5,800, with the tickets not sold as part of a charter package.

Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (CST) has previously criticised UEFA’s decision to hold the match in Portugal, after a move to Wembley collapsed because the British Government would not grant quarantine-free access to sponsors, broadcasters and VIPs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The pricing of tickets has also been criticised, with tickets starting at just over £60 up to almost £350. The final was originally due to be played in Istanbul until the British Government placed Turkey on its high-risk ‘red list’ for international travel during the global health crisis.

Alongside City’s 1894 Group, the CST posted a tweet on Wednesday which read: “The @ChelseaSTrust & @WeAre1894 stand together against the lies, greed, hypocrisy and deception of @UEFA and their president Aleksander Ceferin.”

The post featured an image of Ceferin mocked up to look like Vito Corleone in the Godfather, under the banner ‘The Greedfather’.

“Supporters always sufferin’ under Ceferin,” it read.

UEFA and the Portuguese football federation (FPF) released a statement on Wednesday afternoon setting out more of the detail about what fans travelling on official packages could expect.

“The overwhelming majority of fans of the two finalist clubs will be travelling via organised charters, as was agreed by UEFA, the FPF and the Portuguese authorities,” the statement began.

“A comprehensive and efficient mobility system is in place to welcome those travelling fans at the airport, and bring them directly to the fans meeting points, which can only be accessed with proof of a negative test result.

“At the fans’ meeting points, with the co-operation of the Municipality of Porto, and the investment of the two clubs, UEFA, and the FPF, there will be an array of food and beverage facilities, sanitary facilities, first aid stations, and activities organised by the two finalists to engage ticketholders throughout the day in the two most iconic venues of the city of Porto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0stiOP_0aC5jB2x00
The Estadio do Dragao will host the Champions League final on Saturday (PA Archive)

“From the fans’ meeting points, supporters will be brought directly to the stadium, where access will also only be granted with proof of a negative test with a significant contribution from the police authorities to ensure a smooth process.

“Visiting supporters will then also be brought back directly to the airport post-match. The Porto airport has guaranteed it will be able to accommodate the nearly 100 additional slots for flights transporting the multitude of ticket holders arriving and departing on match day.

“These measures aim to ensure that both the visiting fans and the local population can have a safe day.”

Supporters will need a PCR test 72 hours before their flights and then a further test after they have returned.

The capacity for the match at the Estadio do Dragao has been fixed at 16,500, one-third of what it can usually hold.

Last week CST released a scathing statement attacking UEFA’s decision to move the match to Porto.

“The UEFA executives making these decisions clearly have little empathy or concern with match-going supporters. They are deeply out of touch,” it read.

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Istanbul#Manchester City#Porto#Match Day#The Champions League#The British Government#City#Cst#Portuguese#Fpf#Pcr#Estadio Do Dragao#Greed#Wembley#Match Going Supporters#Man City#Ticket Holders#Stand#Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
News Break
BBC
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Kevin De Bruyne closes in on a Manchester City return

Kevin De Bruyne could return for Manchester City’s final two Premier League games of the season with less than two weeks to go to the Champions League final. De Bruyne has missed City’s last two games with a muscle injury, giving City a scare ahead of the meeting with Chelsea in Porto on May 29.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd move ahead of Man City for Sporting CP wing-back Nuno Mendes

Manchester United are again in contact with Sporting CP wing-back Nuno Mendes. The Sun says United have made contact with the Portuguese champions about a potential £52million deal for the 18-year-old full-back. Manchester City had been linked with a move for Mendes but it's understood there is no interest from...
Tribal Football

​Man City winger Mahrez: I want to finish my career here

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez wants to finish his career at the club. The Algerian took some time to find his feet at the club after joining from Leicester City, but is now an integral part of Pep Guardiola's attack. Mahrez and City were recently crowned Premier League champions, and...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City preparing a bid for Portuguese wonderkid

The position of left-back has always caused Manchester City and Pep Guardiola problems in the recent past. This season was no different. Benjamin Mendy was supposed to be a regular starter in the City XI but constant injuries coupled with poor form has meant a lot of instability on the left defensive flank.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Report: Harry Kane requests to leave Tottenham

The day Tottenham fans have been dreading has arrived, as Harry Kane has reportedly told the north London club he wants to leave this summer. Kane, 27, has been at Tottenham his entire career after coming through their academy and spending plenty of stints out on loan. The England national...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola welcomes back De Bruyne, Ederson

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is happy seeing the medical room clear ahead of the Champions League final. Kevin De Bruyne is back in training after injury, which serves as a timely boost for City, while Guardiola confirmed Ederson will be back between the sticks after Scott Carson's surprise inclusion last week.
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

What Ruben Dias Has Said About His Man City Teammates and Pep Guardiola

Dias has had an enormous impact on Manchester City’s performance this season, proving to be worth every penny of his €68 million move from Benfica last summer. Hardly has a player had such an immensely transformative effect on a football team, that too in his first season with the club. An old-school centre back, perfectly suited for modern-day football, Dias exudes confidence on the pitch along with his well-thought and exceptionally well-calculated tackles.
Premier Leaguechelseafc.com

Chelsea vs Leicester - the stats

Leicester City are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Chelsea (two wins, four draws), the longest run without a league victory against the Foxes in our history. The Foxes haven’t lost at the Bridge in three games (two draws, one win). Antonio Conte was in charge the...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Riyad Mahrez states 'I want to end my career at Manchester City' as he admits latest Premier League title victory has been 'very special' after being motivated by losing out to Liverpool last season

Riyad Mahrez admitted he is open to the possibility of ending his career at Manchester City after winning his third Premier League title. Mahrez joined Pep Guardiola's side from Leicester City - where he won his first - in the summer of 2018 for £60million and has since flourished, helping them reclaim the title and reach the Champions League final this season.