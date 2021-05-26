Cancel
TransMedia Group To Publicize First Real-Time Covid-Monitoring Wristband From SafeZone.ai, Destined To Become Wellness Must-Have In Sports, Schools And At Work

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group will spread news about SafeZone.ai 's science-backed SafeZone (wrist) Band, a patent-pending technology that measures changes in body temperature, blood oxygen levels, blood pressure and "COVID cough" at least four or five days before any physical symptoms are felt. The wearable is designed to alert users via an app- in real-time- of early COVID-19 symptoms, while fiercely protecting health data privacy.

"We developed this minute-by-minute monitoring technology to safely help people get through the pandemic and beyond," said Krishna Grandhi, CEO of SafeZone.ai. "As organized sports, schools and workforces are now reopening- there's uncertainty about what a 'new normal' will look like. This is a simple, affordable, wellness watchdog that will bring peace of mind to teams, classrooms, boardrooms and workers."

TransMedia said it is excited to bring media attention to SafeZone.ai's unprecedented pilot programs and partnerships in professional sports, including the upcoming Unity Cup National Cricket Tournament in the DC-area, where the Virginia Warriors, Virginia Wolves and Samp Army teams will be wearing SafeZone Bands and team physicians will be able to monitor players' vitals and COVID warning signs in a way that's transformational.

"This is a groundbreaking wellness technology that, by combining health vitals with proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms, can even detect asymptomatic COVID carriers," said Adrienne Mazzone, President of TransMedia Group. "Reporters and editors are looking for stories on advancements and breakthroughs in COVID detection and contact tracing in a post-pandemic world. That's why we know the media will also want to be alerted when SafeZone.ai announces results of a 100-student case study pilot program being developed in Connecticut- an application that will have tremendous implications for parents, teachers and administrators."

"We have seen how effective TransMedia Group is in reaching a wide variety of media outlets and audiences around the world and are proud and excited to have them delivering our message," said Grandhi. "This is truly the beginning of a new era for Artificial Intelligence."

For more information on SafeZone.ai, visit https://safezone.ai/ .

Media Contact: Justin Baronoff, justin@transmediagroup.com , (561) 750-9800

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transmedia-group-to-publicize-first-real-time-covid-monitoring-wristband-from-safezoneai-destined-to-become-wellness-must-have-in-sports-schools-and-at-work-301300039.html

SOURCE TransMedia Group

