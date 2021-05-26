Cancel
Q CELLS recognized as Top Performer by PVEL for sixth consecutive year

 17 days ago

The Company’s Q.PEAK DUO module series was rated as a Top Performer in the 2021 PV Module Reliability Scorecard published by PVEL, marking the sixth consecutive year of Q CELLS’ Top Performer status. Q CELLS announced today that the Company has been recognized as a Top Performer for the sixth...

Industrybostonnews.net

Battery Energy Storage Market Growth Forecast 2027 - Samsung SDI, Guoxuan High-Tech, BYD, LG Chem

The growing demand for reliable and continuous power supply from end-use sectors such as industrial, telecommunications, data centers, shipping and medical is expected to strengthen the market during the forecast period. Battery storage systems enable electricity providers to store excess energy for later use, thereby improving the flexibility and reliability of the grid with regard to electricity generation, transmission and distribution. In addition, the uninterruptible power supply demand is expected to grow exponentially due to continued population growth, infrastructure development and rapid industrialization in the coming years.
Industrycoleofduty.com

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Manz , Avancis (CNBM) , Miasolé

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Solar Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Siemens, Silver Spring Networks, Echelon

Latest released the research study on Global Smart Solar Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart Solar Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart Solar. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are ABB (Switzerland),Itron (United States),Landis+GYR (Switzerland),Echelon Corporation (United States),Sunnova Energy Corp. (United States),Siemens (Germany),Schneider Electric (France),Silver Spring Networks (United States),Sensus USA Inc. (United States),UGE (Urban Green Energy) International (United States).
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Market Develops After Pandemic Situation 2021 Promising Huge Growth by – ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens

Recently added a new report to its vast depository titled Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Market. The report studies vital factors about the Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Market that is essential to be understood by existing as well as new market players. The report highlights the necessary market components such as market share, profitability, production, sales, manufacturing, promoting, technological advancements, key market players, regional segmentation, and many more crucial aspects related to the Electric Power Distribution Automation Market.
Zacks.com

First Solar (FLSR) to Build Third Solar Module Factory in US

First Solar Inc. recently revealed plans to invest $680 million for constructing a new solar panel factory in Ohio. On acquiring necessary permits, the construction is expected to start in the first half of 2023 and reach full production by 2025. This factory would be First Solar’s third factory in...
altenergymag.com

INTERSOLAR AWARD 2021: FINALISTS ANNOUNCED

The solar industry’s flagship award pays tribute to trailblazing technology and innovation. The winners and their innovative products will be presented to the market and an audience of international experts during an online ceremony as part of The smarter E Industry Days being held between July 21 and 23, 2021.
Rochester, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Department Of Defense Recognizes L3Harris Technologies With Highest Industrial Security Practices Award For 17th Consecutive Year

The U.S. Department of Defense has recognized L3Harris Technologies (LHX) - Get Report with its highest industrial security practices award - the James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award - for the 17 th consecutive year. The DoD's Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) recognized L3Harris' Communication Systems facility...
Posted by
TheStreet

FDB Named Indianapolis Star Top Workplace For Fifth Consecutive Year

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions, announced today it has been named a Top Workplace for 2021 in central Indiana by The Indianapolis Star Top Workplaces awards program. This is the fifth consecutive year FDB has been honored as a Top Workplace in this regional evaluation and the sixth time the company has been recognized with the award.
wraltechwire.com

Worldwide Clinical Trials Wins CRO Leadership Awards for eighth consecutive year

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK –Worldwide Clinical Trials, Inc. (Worldwide), the industry’s leading global, midsized, full-service contract research organization (CRO), was honored recently with five 2021 CRO Leadership Awards, presented by Clinical Leader and Life Science Leader. The CRO Leadership Awards recognize top CROs based on direct feedback from decision-makers at pharmaceutical...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

HT-SAAE Awarded as ’Top Performer’ in PVEL 2021 PV Module Reliability Scorecard

PVEL is the leading reliability and performance testing lab for downstream solar project developers, financiers, and asset owners and operators around the world. With over ten years of experience and accumulated data, PVEL conducts testing that demonstrates solar technology bankability. HT-SAAE again is only solar module manufacturer from Turkey that entered the 2021 PV Module Reliability Scorecard with its solar panels produced in Istanbul/Turkey.
Economypv-magazine.com

Talesun Solar wins Top Performer at PVEL PQP awards

Beijing, May 26th, 2021, PVEL (PV Evolution Labs LLP) online released its seventh annual PV Module Reliability Scorecard and rated Talesun Solar as the Top Performer in its PV Module Product Qualification Program (PQP). PV Module PQP at PVEL is the most comprehensive program for stringent testing of PV Modules...
Industrycoleofduty.com

Power Transmission Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Fuji Electric, Toshiba, Crompton Greaves

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Power Transmission Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Power Transmission Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Power Transmission processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
bostonnews.net

Marine Power Market Worth Observing Growth | Verdant Power, Oceanlinx, Voith Hydro

The latest published document on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Marine Power market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with COVID-19 Outbreak- Marine Power investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of COVID-19 Outbreak- Marine Power M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Pulse Tidal, Marine Current Turbines (MCT), Verdant Power, Wello Oy, Oceanlinx, Aquamarine Power, Ocean Power Technologies, ORPC, AWS Ocean Energy, BioPower Systems, OpenHydro, Carnegie Wave Energy & Voith Hydro etc.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Carbon And Energy Software Market is Booming Worldwide With CA Technologies, IBM, SAP

Latest Research Study on Global Carbon And Energy Software Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Carbon And Energy Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Carbon And Energy Software. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are CA Technologies (United States), IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), ACCUVIO (United kingdom), AssetWorks (United States), Ecova (United States), Carbon Clear (United kingdom), Enablon (France), Enviance (United States)
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Fluence Commissions ‘First Wave’ of 470 MW Grid-Scale Battery Portfolio for SMC Global Power in the Philippines

Fluence announced it has completed commissioning of two 20 MW / 20 MWh battery-based energy storage systems in the Philippines for San Miguel Corporation Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMCGPH). The initial projects represent the first wave of an energy storage portfolio totaling 470 MW / 470 MWh across 13 project sites that SMCGPH has contracted Fluence to supply and maintain. SMCGPH’s battery-based energy storage portfolio is the largest such procurement to date in Southeast Asia and will provide critical grid stability services for power grids across the Philippines, including managing frequency and voltage and supplying reactive power.
MySanAntonio

Prophix Earns a 2021 Top Rated Award for Fourth Consecutive Year from TrustRadius

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Prophix, a global leader in mid-market Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, was recognized today by TrustRadius with a 2021 Top Rated award for Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software. With a trScore of 8.6 of 10 and over 206 reviews and ratings, Prophix received one...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

XTI and Xeriant jointly form ‘Eco-Aero’ to advance TriFan design

US air taxi developer XTI Aircraft and publicly traded US holding company Xeriant are forming a joint company for the purpose of advancing development of XTI’s TriFan 600. The firms will each own half of a new corporation called Eco-Aero, which will work toward “completing the preliminary design” of the five-passenger hybrid-electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft.