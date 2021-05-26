Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

B2B Website Checklist To Maximize CRO Released By Bop Design

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B2B web design and marketing agency, Bop Design, announces the recent release of a B2B website checklist to assist companies with maximizing conversion rate optimization (CRO). The CRO checklist was crafted by B2B website design expert and co-founder of Bop Design, Kara Jensen, earlier this year.

According to the CRO checklist for B2B websites that Jensen wrote, there are eight essential elements that can boost conversion rate optimization on a website. These include, but are not limited to, clear calls-to-action (CTAs), CTAs for various steps buyers take when considering new products or services, well-thought-out navigation, and a content resources section. The entire checklist can be viewed on the B2B web design agency's blog.

"We have seen a huge spike in interest regarding CRO on B2B websites over the past year, even prior to the pandemic," said Kara Jensen, creative principal and co-founder of Bop Design. "It makes sense too. Getting prospects to your website is only half of the battle, the other half is helping them to get to the stage of making contact. Essentially, CRO is really focused on making the path to contact as straightforward as possible for any visitor to the website."

In addition to laying out the essential elements for maximizing conversions on the website, the checklist shares that CRO is an ongoing strategy, not a one-time activity. B2B marketing professionals can read the full checklist to learn more about CRO techniques to apply to existing B2B website designs.

"We are long-time believers in inbound marketing and CRO is a component of inbound," said Jeremy Durant, business principal and co-founder of the B2B website design and marketing agency. "You spend all this time focusing on attracting your prospects to your website but what happens once they are on your website? What's next? CRO is a crucial component to not only getting more leads but to setting the stage for prospects so they understand you are here to help them get what they need to be successful."

About Bop Design: Bop Design is a global B2B marketing and web design agency, founded and headquartered in San Diego, CA. Bop Design is a boutique agency working exclusively on B2B web design, marketing, and content marketing projects.

Contact: Jeremy Durant, Business Principal888-670-7803 www.bopdesign.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b2b-website-checklist-to-maximize-cro-released-by-bop-design-301300029.html

SOURCE Bop Design

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b Marketing#Website Design#B2b Content Marketing#Marketing Blog#Inbound Marketing#Conversion Optimization#B2b Web Design#B2b Websites#Cro Techniques#View Original Content#Conversions#Ctas#Prospects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Internet
Related
Softwaredweb.news

Get privacy-safe customer insights with Google Analytics

At this year’s Google Marketing Livestream, we shared the latest updates coming to the new Google Analytics, the next generation of Analytics designed for the future of measurement. Get privacy-safe customer insights using machine learning. With new privacy-safe solutions, Google is helping advertisers preserve marketing measurement while respecting user consent...
Internetthree29.com

Your Daily Social Media Checklists to Increase Engagement

If the title of this blog piqued your interest – good! We’re glad you’re here. Why? Because you probably are feeling a little overwhelmed managing your brand’s social media. Or, you’re looking for clear guidelines on ways to increase engagement and followers in today’s digital atmosphere. Either way, we totally...
ComputersWPBeginner

6 Best SEO Checker and Website Analyzer Tools Compared (2021)

Are you looking for the best SEO checker and website analyzer tool?. An SEO checker tool can help you get a clear picture of your SEO, give you ideas to improve, and help you increase website traffic from SEO. In this article, we’ll share our expert picks of the best...
BusinessTechCrunch

Productivity startup Time is Ltd. raises $5.6M to be the ‘Google Analytics for company time’

It’s now raised a $5.6 million late-seed funding round led by Mike Chalfen, of London-based Chalfen Ventures, with participation from Illuminate Financial Management and existing investor Accel. Acequia Capital and former Seal Software chairman Paul Sallaberry are also contributing to the new round, as is former Seal board member Clark Golestani. Furthermore, Ulf Zetterberg, founder and former CEO of contract discovery and analytics company Seal Software, is joining as president and co-founder.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

KnowBe4 To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE) - Get Report, today announced that its management team will be participating in the following conference:. Berenberg Thematic Software Days Conference 2021Monday, June 14, 2021 Presentation Time: 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT. The presentation will be...
Computerscatdi.com

The Top 5 Best Email Marketing Platforms for 2021

Please note that while at Catdi Printing, we are huge advocates for direct mail marketing, it’s our recommendation that email marketing should have a place in your marketing efforts. This article reviews the top 5 platforms that our customers use and a little info on which ones might work best for you.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

Online Ordering And Loyalty Platform Provider Appfront Joins PAR Technology's Brink Integration Partner Ecosystem

ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, is adding Appfront, an online ordering and loyalty platform, to its industry-leading Brink POS ® ecosystem. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) - Get Report. Appfront gives restaurant...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Five Pillars Of Community Member Organizations Grow With Digital Focus, Principles In Ebook

DALLAS, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In this era of transformation, the pull for businesses and member-driven organizations to think digital first grows stronger. The changing world requires leaders in every industry to reassess roles and responsibilities. Going digital doesn't lessen the importance of communities; in fact, it increases the need for people to feel belonging. Communities are year-long, while events are just a few days.
TechnologyWestport News

Learn How to Optimize Google Analytics, Sheets, and More for Your Business to Succeed

Here's a jaw-dropping stat for your day: More than one billion people use Google's products every single day. Between Search, Chrome, Drive, Ads, and myriad other tools for a variety of purposes, Google's suite is one of today's most popular for good reason. It's especially useful for businesses, allowing people to collaborate seamlessly–remotely or in-person. If you're looking to get your team aligned, onboarding them all to Google can be a great way to do it. In The 2021 Ultimate Google Workspace Certification Bundle, you'll learn how to get the most out of Google's tools, whether you're using them personally or professionally.
Jobsmentalitch.com

Tips To Ensure Effective Communication Design For Your Business

Everyone is familiar with the term graphic design. However, companies are now hiring communication designers to improve their marketing strategies. While a graphic designer focuses on creating stellar visual content, communication designers study the effect of design on customers and develop strategies to deliver a brand’s message to the public successfully. Nonetheless, both professionals are vital to attract and retain customers’ interests.
Economymartechseries.com

Newswire Explains the What, Why, and How of Digital Marketing in Smart Start Guide

In this Smart Start guide, Newswire explains the what, why, and how of digital marketing to help small to midsize businesses build and nurture their online presence. Newswire, an innovative press release distribution company with a mission to help small and midsize companies in all industries build their online presence through effective media and marketing communication strategies, is sharing its digital marketing expertise in a new Smart Start guide.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

TriFactor Solutions' New Website Features A Streamlined Design, Improved Functionality, And New Tools To Get Customers Timely Responses To Their Material Handling Design Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)

TriFactor Solutions, a subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) - Get Report, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.trifactor.com. Showcasing the company's new brand, the site features a streamlined design, improved functionality, and new tools to get customers timely responses to their material handling design needs.
ComputersIGN

Become More Productive With This Ultimate Google Workspace Training

From setting up Google Ad campaigns to mastering Sheets and Google Analytics, there is no business that cannot be boosted by mastering Google’s universal cloud-based tools. Whether you want to build your resume for the next step in your career or want to grow your small business in ways you never realized were possible, becoming certified in Google Workspace allows you to not only learn all aspects of the platform, which is used daily by more than 6 million businesses but officially prove your skills, too.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

A New Way To Look At Your Hotel Marketing Campaigns

In a previous post, we discussed how hotel marketers should think of more than just ROI when analyzing their marketing campaigns. When you expand your analysis outside of ROI/ROAS, you will find yourself analyzing more metrics and more guest touchpoints. Here are some traditional digital marketing channels that you could...
Economythehypemagazine.com

Digital Marketing Strategies for The Entrepreneurially Challenged Start-ups

Starting from the initial stages when the steps are trembling and no sense of security surrounding, it gets tough to keep ongoing. Such is the case for most start-ups taking the initial stages to make a mark in the highly competitive digital world. After setting up a business, a very crucial step is to get recognition. Unless a number of people who can be a potential client know about the business. A business needs to stand out from the competitors and better understand the business to the interested targets. It gets tough to find the right fit when there is already too much going on. It is recommended for such aspects to find a suitable digital marketing partner. It will not only rescue the business in terms of digital marketing but will also give an assurance that a guardian angel is there to take care of the most important aspect of public outreach.
Softwarethecustomer.net

Jahia Transforms Any CMS into a DXP with Open-source Customer Data Platform

Jahia Solutions Group, a leading global digital experience platform (DXP) provider, announced a new release of jExperience, powered by Apache Unomi, the open-source Customer Data Platform (CDP) that allows businesses to collect and analyze first-party customer data, segment audiences, and personalize content – all on your existing content management system (CMS).
Economyproformacolorpress.com

19 Powerful B2B Marketing Strategies That Work Now (Based on NEW Data)

If you perform a Google search for B2B marketing strategies, it’s all too easy to land on articles that simply provide the generic list of marketing strategies we already know to be true: SEO, PPC, email, social media, referral marketing, loyalty programs, and more. And many of the themes layered on top of these strategies are repetitive: know your target audience, personalize, and use your data.