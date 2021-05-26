Cancel
Chattanooga, TN

Astec Launches A Rebrand To Simplify The Business

By GlobeNewswire
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) - Get Report is launching a new modern look with a rebranding initiative to coincide with its business model. The rebrand includes a new logo, color palette and website. The launch comes while the organization streamlines its internal structure and operations to improve efficiency and drive growth.

The organization's former brands, including Astec Inc., Astec do Brasil, Astec Australia, BMH Systems, Breaker Technology, Carlson Paving, Con-E-Co, Heatec, KPI-JCI and Astec Mobile Screens, Osborn, Peterson, RexCon, Roadtec and Telsmith, will no longer operate as separate subsidiary companies and will all take on the ASTEC name. The unification is a significant part of the company's OneASTEC business model including its "Simplify, Focus and Grow" strategy.

"We made the decision to unify to make it easier for our dealers and customers to do business with us. By coming together as one organization, we can offer greater customer service and drive innovation," said Barry Ruffalo, president and CEO of Astec Industries, Inc. "The rebrand enables us to build our strength together under one common name and purpose. We can better leverage our growth as one ASTEC team rather than individual brands."

The logo represents the company's purpose: 'Built to Connect' and vision to connect people, processes and products. The new website ( www.astecindustries.com) replaces the previous subsidiary websites. Dealers, customers, suppliers and consumers will be able to find information about the company, its product offerings and other resources in one location.

About ASTEC

Since 1972, ASTEC has been connecting communities by providing innovative rock to road solutions for our customers. United by our purpose - Built to Connect - ASTEC is a leading global manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Operations are divided into two primary business segments. Infrastructure Solutions includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions. Material Solutions includes aggregate and other material processing solutions. For more information, visit astecindustries.com and follow us on social media.

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/astecindustries/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/astecindustries Instagram https://www.instagram.com/astec_industries/ YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLev7VW5fjiq-2IfVXnM9SQ/aboutTwitter @astecindustries

Contact: Stephen C. AndersonSenior VP, Investor Relationssanderson@astecindustries.com+1 (423) 899-5898www.astecindustries.com

