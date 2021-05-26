Enjoy Technologies Hires New Legal Chief Ahead of SPAC Merger
Enjoy to merge with Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. Mobile retail startup Enjoy Technology, Inc., has named former. lawyer Tiffany Meriweather as its new chief legal officer. Meriweather joins Enjoy, headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., as the company prepares to go public through a SPAC merger with Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. She appears to succeed former CLO Samantha Villanueva-Meyer, who is now Enjoy’s chief compliance officer, according to her LinkedIn profile.news.bloomberglaw.com