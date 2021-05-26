Cancel
Enjoy Technologies Hires New Legal Chief Ahead of SPAC Merger

bloomberglaw.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy to merge with Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. Mobile retail startup Enjoy Technology, Inc., has named former. lawyer Tiffany Meriweather as its new chief legal officer. Meriweather joins Enjoy, headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., as the company prepares to go public through a SPAC merger with Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. She appears to succeed former CLO Samantha Villanueva-Meyer, who is now Enjoy’s chief compliance officer, according to her LinkedIn profile.

news.bloomberglaw.com
Benzinga
Benzinga

Verizon Launches Commercial Private 5G In US: Reuters

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) marked its commercially available private 5G network U.S. debut for high-speed indoor or outdoor connectivity to businesses and government departments, Reuters reports. Verizon has been trialing private 5G with multiple customers and has partnered with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN). The...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Mogul Diller Says ViacomCBS, Comcast Don’t Need Deals to Succeed

(Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc and Comcast Corp can succeed without acquiring other businesses, IAC Chairman Barry Diller said during a Reuters Newsmaker event Thursday. The media and Internet mogul, who helped found Fox Broadcasting Company, described competing with Netflix, which would require significant investment, a "fool's errand" at this point. “But can you do very well for yourself and for your shareholders if you simply have good ideas, execute them well?" he said. "There will be buyers, there will be an audience for those things. Absolutely.”
BusinessSFGate

pumpspotting Strengthens Board with CEO of Punchbowl

Matt Douglas, CEO, Punchbowl, Inc. joins pumpspotting’s leadership team. pumpspotting, a breastfeeding platform that supports new parents throughout their baby-feeding journeys and allows employers to provide essential family benefits, today announced the appointment of Matt Douglas to the pumpspotting Board of Directors. Douglas joins a distinguished group of experts on the pumpspotting Board including Caitlin Wege, Chairman of the Board, Managing Partner of MooDoos Investments and President of Tech Coast Angels San Diego Chapter; Tim Hoechst, former Chief Technology Officer at Accenture Federal Services and SVP of Oracle; and board observers Joe Powers, Managing Director of Maine Venture Fund, and Susan Morris, seasoned Sales and Marketing VP, Maine Angels member.
Reuters
Reuters

Apple hires former BMW executive for car project- Bloomberg News

June 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has hired Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW AG’s electric car division, to help its vehicle initiatives, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Kranz will report to Apple veteran Doug Field, who led development of Tesla Inc's...
BusinessSFGate

SheerID Names John Ewert As Their New Chief Financial Officer

Former AWS Elemental and Palo Alto Networks executive the latest leadership hire amid rapid growth. SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands worldwide, announced the appointment of John Ewert as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Ewert will oversee all global aspects of SheerID’s financial, legal, information technology, and business operations. Ewert will report directly to Jake Weatherly, SheerID’'s Chief Executive Officer.
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

Apax funds to acquire Infogain from ChrysCapital

Funds advised by Apax are to acquire Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based specialist in digital transformation and software services, from ChrysCapital. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q3 2021. Terms of the transaction have not disclosed. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Los...
Marketstechinvestornews.com

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of O Shares Investment […]
Businessfashionunited.com

Poshmark CFO to depart

Poshmark CFO Anan Kashyap is set to step down after five years with the company. His departure comes just after he helped the company go public. He is scheduled to depart in August following Poshmark’s second-quarter 10-Q filing. He will continue with the company in an advisory capacity until the end of 2021.
CNN
CNN

GameStop names a new CEO and CFO, both from Amazon

New York (CNN Business) — GameStop is getting a new chief executive and chief financial officer, the company announced as part of its earnings release Wednesday. Matt Furlong, who will replace George Sherman as CEO, and Mike Recupero, who will be CFO, are both joining the company from Amazon (AMZN). Their experience at the online retail giant will likely prove useful as GameStop (GME) continues its efforts to transition from a struggling brick-and-mortar video game retailer into an e-commerce powerhouse.
Businessdailymagazine.news

Embraer's Eve in $2 Billion Merger Talks With Zanite SPAC

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil's Embraer SA surged as much as 15% Thursday after confirming that it's in talks to merge Eve Urban Air Mobility, its electric vehicle takeoff and landing unit, with Zanite Acquisition Corp. The talks with the special purpose acquisition company are ongoing and could end without an agreement,...
Businessthehealthcareblog.com

UpHealth Hits the NYSE: CEO & President on SPAC Merger Completion, Virtual Care Competition & More

Another virtual care company hits the New York Stock Exchange as UpHealth ($UPH) emerges from the combined merger of UpHealth Holdings and Cloudbreak Health with the GigCapital2 SPAC. We’ve got UpHealth’s CEO Ramesh Balakrishnan and President Jamey Edwards here on “Listing Day” to catch us up on the strategic developments and integrations that have occurred since UpHealth’s SPAC IPO was first announced at the end of 2020.
Medical & BiotechMedCity News

AI-drug discovery biotech Valo Health is going public via a $2.8B SPAC merger

Valo Health, a drug discovery company that launched less than a year ago, is joining the public markets through a merger deal that values the firm at about $2.8 billion. The Boston-based company on Wednesday announced an agreement to merge with Khosla Ventures Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). When the deal closes, the combined company will have a cash balance of about $750 million, before transaction expenses.
Businessretailtechinnovationhub.com

Jun 9 E-commerce startup Branded hires former Walmart and Goldman Sachs execs

Branded, a startup that acquires and scales e-commerce brands, has appointed Alexis Lanternier as Chief Operating Officer. Lanternier will be responsible for driving the growth of Branded on Amazon and other e-commerce platforms worldwide. His previous roles include Walmart EVP of e-commerce for Canada, Country CEO at Alibaba-Lazada and Lead...
Reuters
Reuters

Southeast Asia's Grab sees $40 bln SPAC merger delayed to Q4

Southeast Asia's Grab, which is going public through a merger worth $40 billion with special-purpose acquisition company Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC.O), said on Wednesday it expects to complete the business combination during the fourth quarter. The company had previously said it aimed to close the deal by July. Grab said...
Las Vegas, NVmemphissun.com

Tego Cyber Inc. CEO Shannon Wilkinson to be Featured Today on Bloomberg Radio

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that Shannon Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Tego Cyber, will be a guest today, June 9, 2021, on Bloomberg Radio at approximately 10:30 a.m. EST with Paul T. Sweeney and Matt Miller. Mrs. Wilkinson will be discussing the Company's technology and its Tego Threat Intelligence Platform as well as the rise in cyber and ransomware attacks around the country. Bloomberg Markets AM Radio is on weekdays from 10am-12pm EST.
Businessaithority.com

Mitek Systems Appoints New Board Member And Chief Financial Officer

Business leaders will complement leadership team for next phase of growth, says Mitek CEO Max Carnecchia. Mitek Systems, Inc. a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, announced the appointment of Susan Repo to its board of directors and Frank Teruel to its leadership team as chief financial officer.