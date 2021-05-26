Enjoy Technologies Hires New Legal Chief Ahead of SPAC Merger

(Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc and Comcast Corp can succeed without acquiring other businesses, IAC Chairman Barry Diller said during a Reuters Newsmaker event Thursday. The media and Internet mogul, who helped found Fox Broadcasting Company, described competing with Netflix, which would require significant investment, a "fool's errand" at this point. “But can you do very well for yourself and for your shareholders if you simply have good ideas, execute them well?" he said. "There will be buyers, there will be an audience for those things. Absolutely.”