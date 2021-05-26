Cancel
NewStore Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
BOSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , a turnkey omnichannel store solution, today announced it has met Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification standards. The company was externally audited against a rigorous set of services criteria. With this compliance, NewStore is confirmed to be a trustworthy and transparent business that takes security and availability seriously.

NewStore is the first enterprise-ready, cloud omnichannel platform to achieve SOC 2 Type 1 compliance.

SOC 2 is a compliance assessment developed by the Auditing Standards Board of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) . Its purpose is to ensure a business handles data appropriately and securely, a non-negotiable for modern retail brands. NewStore is committed to taking care of all data security, data confidentiality, and system availability requirements so its customers can focus on growing their omnichannel businesses. It has put the practices and processes in place to meet all critical trust services criteria, and importantly, it holds its partners to the same SOC 2 standards.

"Enterprise retailers expect their service providers to operate with comprehensive controls and compliance for all critical business areas. That is why we are so steadfast in the security and availability of our platform," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "Our business is built on the most innovative foundation with the utmost regard for security, from several redundancies for 24/7 availability to a dedicated data security team. We will continue to invest in these areas for the long-term benefit and peace of mind of our customers."

To achieve compliance, NewStore was audited by Armanino LLP , one of the top 25 largest accounting, consulting, and technology firms in the U.S. It has a dedicated SOC practice with extensive experience with Type 1 compliance assessments.

"An increasing number of organizations are leveraging technology and SaaS solutions to transform their businesses. With that comes the need to protect an abundance of data, " said Patrick Hall, Partner at Armanino LLP. "NewStore is easing the burden of data security for its retail customers by achieving SOC 2 certification. The company and its platform are in full compliance with no exceptions, meaning it is prepared and able to protect your business."

About NewStoreNewStore is a turnkey omnichannel store solution for global DTC brands. The company delivers Omnichannel-as-a-Service with the first cloud platform combining POS, order management, inventory, and clienteling. Store operations from endless aisle to mobile checkout to fulfillment are possible with just two remarkably intuitive iPhone apps. NewStore customers include brands such as Burton Snowboards, Decathlon, GANNI, Goorin Bros, Marine Layer, Outdoor Voices, and UNTUCKit. It is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newstore-achieves-soc-2-type-1-compliance-301300062.html

SOURCE NewStore, Inc.

