Global chip shortage: The logjam is holding up more than laptops and cars and could spoil the holidays

"The semiconductor shortage will impact almost everything with a plug or a battery," said one analyst. Cross-industry chip competition could complicate things. In the digital age, semiconductor chips have made their way into a host of everyday items. In the 21st century, even our refrigerators have a "brain." Over the last year, COVID-19 has highlighted frangibility in the interwoven global supply chains and myriad chip-centric industries, with backlogged inventories and empty store shelves lying in its wake. While the automotive slowdowns and limited laptop supplies have made plenty of headlines in the last year, the silicon scarcity continues to shed light on the increasingly critical role computing power plays in daily life.