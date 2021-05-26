Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Global chip shortage: The logjam is holding up more than laptops and cars and could spoil the holidays

By R. Dallon Adams
TechRepublic
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The semiconductor shortage will impact almost everything with a plug or a battery," said one analyst. Cross-industry chip competition could complicate things. In the digital age, semiconductor chips have made their way into a host of everyday items. In the 21st century, even our refrigerators have a "brain." Over the last year, COVID-19 has highlighted frangibility in the interwoven global supply chains and myriad chip-centric industries, with backlogged inventories and empty store shelves lying in its wake. While the automotive slowdowns and limited laptop supplies have made plenty of headlines in the last year, the silicon scarcity continues to shed light on the increasingly critical role computing power plays in daily life.

www.techrepublic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Automobiles#Chip Technology#Supply And Demand#Market Demand#Consumer Electronics#Power Electronics#Gartner#Zdnet#Daimler#Chip Availability#Chip Constraints#Limited Laptop Supplies#Semiconductor Chips#Shortages#Tablets#Automotive#Computing Power#Production Bottlenecks#Chipmakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Honda
News Break
Apple
News Break
International Trade
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Cars
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Global VCSEL Market Report 2021: Opportunities In Growing VCSELs Applications In Vehicle Automation & Growing Utilization Of VCSELs In 5G Technology

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "VCSEL Market by Type (Multi-mode VCSEL, Single-mode VCSEL), Material, Application, End User (Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive), and Geography - Global... DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "VCSEL Market by Type (Multi-mode VCSEL, Single-mode VCSEL), Material,...
ElectronicsInvestorPlace

NIO Stock Is a Buy Despite the Global Chip Shortage

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) saw the recent rally in its shares halt briefly this week. After ending the day at $43.68 on Jun. 7, NIO stock slightly slipped. The catalyst seems to have been May’s vehicle delivery update, which reported that volatility in semiconductor supply had impacted production for several days. Since then, though, the stock has started to climb again, closing at $45.68 on Jun. 11.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Electric Forklift Batteries Market by Technology Innovations and Growth 2021 to 2027

The business intelligence report on Electric Forklift Batteries market enables businesses and other stakeholders to enhance their revenue generation potential by effectively tackling the current and upcoming challenges in this vertical. It also encompasses all other crucial parameters such as key trends, driving forces, and lucrative prospects that impact the industry dynamics.
Carsmotoringfile.com

Global Chip Shortage Could Eliminate A Popular MINI Option

The global chip shortage that’s affecting everything from cars to computers is how now begun to affect MINIs. More specifically MINI has had to quietly eliminate the availability of at least one option as components become more scarce. According to several sources MINI is currently experiencing a shortage of the...
Technologywhattheythink.com

Smart Print Manufacturing: The Future of Production Printing

When the pandemic forced employers to pivot to a work-from-anywhere model, cloud computing and software-as-a-service solutions eased the transition. A print shop’s customer relationship management system may have hundreds, if not thousands, of contact records and critical pieces of information about clients. Print can further link the digital benefits of...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Solar And Wind Farm Inspection Market Report 2021: Advancements In Drones, RGB/Infrared Cameras, Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Cloud Computing, AR/VR, Digital Twins And Robots

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advancements in Digital Technologies for Solar and Wind Farm Inspection" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The research study covers advancements in drones, RGB/infrared cameras, Artificial Intelligence, 5G, cloud computing, AR/VR, Digital Twins and Robots for use in solar and wind farm inspection.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Global Active Optical Cable Market - Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth 2021 - 2027

The business intelligence report on Active Optical Cable market enables businesses and other stakeholders to enhance their revenue generation potential by effectively tackling the current and upcoming challenges in this vertical. It also encompasses all other crucial parameters such as key trends, driving forces, and lucrative prospects that impact the industry dynamics.
Economygame-debate.com

Global chip shortage to be eased by huge $52 billion spend for semiconductor manufacturers

It’s no secret by now that the hardware and technology industry hasn’t been doing so well over the past year or so thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That’s due to a massive increase in demand that semiconductor manufacturers can’t meet at the moment. Thankfully though, a new act has been passed in the US government that will see increased spending on chip makers in the United States, easing the chip shortage over the next few years.
TechnologyZDNet

The global chip shortage is creating a new problem: More fake components

From face masks to hand sanitizer and onto vaccine passports: almost all of the products that have been in high demand during the past few months have inevitably provided an opportunity for fraudsters looking to make easy money from counterfeits. It is not surprising, therefore, that industry experts are looking...
ElectronicsNewsTimes

Chip shortages affect you more than you think

Microchips are essential semiconductor materials for creating electronic gadgets from computers to automobiles. As in many businesses, the pandemic disrupted production and, as we know, the technology industry boomed during lockdown. This caused, according to the Financial Times site, that the production companies could not cope and could not comply with the deliveries of products.
TechnologyTechSpot

Manufacturing giant warns that global chip shortage could last into 2023

Forward-looking: It’s the news none of us wanted to hear: Flex, the world’s third-biggest electronics contract manufacturer, says that the current chip shortage could last until 2023. The warning is the most depressing timeframe we’ve seen so far; some in the industry have predicted the situation will improve by the end of this year, while others say the issues will be resolved in 2022.
San Antonio, TXKENS 5

Global chip shortage leaves local dealerships with empty lots

SAN ANTONIO — If you’re looking to buy a car, you may find yourself having a bit of trouble—that's due to a global semiconductor chip shortage. "We’re seeing a whole lot of asphalt these days," said Bobby Cavender, president of the Cavender Auto Group. A national chip shortage is to...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Global chip shortage could soon drive up the price of smartphones

Although the global chip shortage has not yet taken a major toll on the smartphone industry, analyst firm Gartner believes prices may soon rise. In its latest report, Gartner states that smartphone sales have taken off since the turn of the year, growing by 26% in Q1. As compared with the same quarter last year, sales were up by 22%.