CIOs: Are you a pilot, co-pilot or engineer?
A study by global professional services firm Genpact finds most CIO organizations are not fully prepared for the next major business disruption. CIOs are increasingly being asked to advise the board, lead change and drive growth. A new study looked at how CIOs are preparing and prioritizing for the future and discovered three distinct roles: Pilots, co-pilots and engineers, with varying levels of influence over guiding change in their companies.www.techrepublic.com