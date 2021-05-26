CIOs: Are you a pilot, co-pilot or engineer?

In our first article, we discussed the benefits, the possibility, and the need to reinvent the traditional hybrid cloud model so that it seamlessly extends cloud services where a business needs it. The AWS approach to reinventing hybrid was driven by customer discussions about the complexities that traditional hybrid solutions caused—from inabilities to efficiently scale to training IT staff on a variety of different platforms. Businesses across industries are driven by digital transformation and productivity goals, to deliver new and differentiated services or end-user experiences that delight their customers. Reinventing traditional hybrid solutions, provides value in 3 key areas.