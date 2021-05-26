Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Classic Trial winner Alenquer set to reappear in King Edward VII

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tWeNG_0aC5ihzS00
Alenquer has Ascot on his agenda (PA Wire)

Alenquer has Royal Ascot on his agenda having been forced to miss the Cazoo Derby and the German equivalent.

A surprise winner of the Sandown Classic Trial, William Haggas was contemplating supplementing the lightly-raced colt for Epsom but a minor problem scuppered that plan.

“He won’t be supplemented, he had a little blip before the Dante but is on his way back, he’s going to miss the Derby,” said Haggas.

“We have the option of supplementing for the Irish Derby.

“I had my heart set on the German Derby because he’s by the German-bred stallion Adlerflug, but Germany have basically said they don’t want us as England is on the red list in Germany surprisingly.

“I would like to think he will go for the King Edward VII.”

Ilaraab, who helped put Haggas’ Derby hope Mohaafeth through his paces on the Rowley Mile on Wednesday, will aim to stretch his unbeaten run to seven in the Hardwicke Stakes.

“I think he’ll go, he’s a dude,” said Haggas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JEe6E_0aC5ihzS00
Ilaraab winning his sixth successive race, this time at York on his reappearance (PA Wire)

“He’s got a lot to find, but the handicapper seems to think all my handicap winners are exceptional and stuffs them up and gives me no choice but to go for a race of better quality.

“France is so difficult to get to, Ireland is pretty competitive so there’s no other option, but I’ll be delighted to take him there. I think he’s better left-handed, but you can’t have everything.”

Stable stalwart and Champion Stakes winner Addeybb is also likely to be Ascot-bound, as long as the ground is suitable, having again struck Group One gold on his visit to Australia.

“He’s marvellous. He needs rain. He ran twice in Australia on good ground, but was really unfortunate,” said Haggas.

“The championships were called off on the first weekend because of a monsoon when the Ranvet was supposed to be run so it would have been heavy.

“They then put everything back a week and when they ran the Ranvet it was good (ground). The week the Queen Elizabeth should have been it was heavy, but a week later it was back to good again.

“I won’t run him again on good and certainly not in blinkers, but he’ll go for the Prince of Wales’s or the Eclipse. He’s on schedule for the Prince of Wales’s.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Haggas
Person
Edward Vii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#England#France#The Cazoo Derby#The Sandown Classic Trial#The Irish Derby#Champion Stakes#Epsom#Blinkers#Wales#Stable Stalwart#Australia#Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Mohaafeth ready to do battle in Derby

William Haggas is confident his fast-improving colt Mohaafeth will be “up for a fight” in next month’s Cazoo Derby. Shadwell Estate’s son of Frankel shot to prominence in the ante-post market for the Epsom Classic on June 5 when he completed his hat-trick with a highly-impressive victory in the Listed Newmarket Stakes at the start of this month.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Al Aasy team to let dust settle following Coronation defeat

Connections of Al Aasy have yet to firm up plans for his next outing following his narrow defeat in the Coronation Cup at Epsom on Friday. The William Haggas-trained four-year-old was a hot favourite to successfully graduate to Group One level, having dominated his rivals in the successive Group Three races at Newbury this spring.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Bell targets Royal Ascot repeat with The Lir Jet

Michael Bell will choose between the Commonwealth Cup and Jersey Stakes as The Lir Jet bids to win at Royal Ascot for the second successive year. The three-year-old was not at his best when last seen finishing 10th of 10 in the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock last month.
AnimalsSkySports

William Haggas excited by Mohaafeth Derby bid

William Haggas is confident his fast-improving colt Mohaafeth will be "up for a fight" in next month's Cazoo Derby. Shadwell Estate's son of Frankel shot to prominence in the ante-post market for the Epsom Classic on June 5 when he completed his hat-trick with a highly-impressive victory in the Listed Newmarket Stakes at the start of this month.
SportsBetting Choice

Royal Ascot Day One Betting Preview

There’s a whole slate of exciting flat racing ahead of us next week as one of the world’s top meetings is set to kick off. Royal Ascot is back and you can expect plenty of action and excitement as the stands will have punters and fashionistas alike looking to find that elusive winner.
Sportsava360.com

Wesley Ward's 2021 Royal Ascot Contenders

"You feel like you’re in a play or a movie." American trainer Wesley Ward has had his fair share of Hollywood moments at Royal Ascot. Eleven winners to be precise. It is clear that Ward - based out of Keeneland, Kentucky - is still as enamoured by the magic of Britain's premier flat meeting as he was when making history as the first person from the US to train a Royal winner with Strike the Tiger back in 2009.
Sportstheexeterdaily.co.uk

The early favourites for the Sandown Eclipse

With the Guineas Festival at Newmarket and the Derby Festival at Epsom Downs been and gone, Royal Ascot is just around the corner and with the likes of the Eclipse and Glorious Goodwood still to come, it’s fair to say that we are bang in the middle of a very exciting flat racing season — made even better by the fact that racegoers can now return to meetings!
Sportsracingtips.com

Frankie Dettori’s Top 7 Royal Ascot Mounts

Frankie Dettori rode his way into Ascot folklore when winning all seven races on a now-famous September 1996 card, and Dettori’s signature ‘flying dismount’ has been seen to great effect in the Ascot winner’s enclosure on numerous occasions since. One week that particularly captures Frankie’s attention is Royal Ascot, with...
Animalsgeegeez.co.uk

Castle Star bypasses Royal run in favour of Railway date

Fozzy Stack has decided to skip Royal Ascot with his smart juvenile Castle Star and instead wait for the GAIN Railway Stakes at the Curragh on June 26. Narrowly beaten on his first two outings, he stepped up to Listed class for the First Flier Stakes in early May and was a comfortable winner.
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Palace Pier tops Queen Anne contenders

Palace Pier will face a maximum of 11 rivals when he bids for back-to-back Group One victories at Royal Ascot in the Queen Anne Stakes. John and Thady Gosden’s star miler won a thrilling renewal of the St James’s Palace Stakes last summer – and will be a hot favourite to double his tally in the race which opens next week’s showpiece meeting on Tuesday, having made an impressive start to his campaign in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.
Worldracingtips.com

Aidan O’Brien’s Top 5 Royal Ascot Prospects

Aidan O’Brien’s Top 5 Chances at Royal Ascot 2021. You name it, he’s won it. Aidan O’Brien is undoubtedly one of the greatest trainers in the history of horse racing, and he has trained some of the greatest horses in the sport. One week that Aidan O’Brien tends to target is Royal Ascot, with a raft of equine superstars regularly making the journey over from O’Brien’s Ballydoyle base.
Worldgeegeez.co.uk

Kaufymaker to set tone for Wesley Ward’s Ascot team

Wesley Ward is delighted to be back in Britain as he saddles another strong team of runners for Royal Ascot next week. It is 12 years since the then little-known American became the first US-based trainer to land a winner at the showpiece meeting, with Strike The Tiger claiming a 33-1 victory in the Windsor Castle. The following day, he sent out Jealous Again to win the Queen Mary Stakes.
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Starman spearheads ‘strong’ Ascot squad for Ed Walker

Ed Walker feels he is taking his strongest ever team to Royal Ascot next week – headlined by Diamond Jubilee hope Starman and live Coronation Stakes contender Primo Bacio. Walker only has one winner at the showpiece meeting to his name – Agrotera in the 2018 Sandringham Stakes – but with leading chances in two of the features races of the week, which are both part of the British Champions Series, as well as a handful of chances in the handicaps, Walker is counting down the hours until it all kicks off on Tuesday.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Varian retains faith in Third Realm

Roger Varian is confident Third Realm still has a “big future” ahead of him after finishing fifth in the Cazoo Derby. The Sea The Stars colt beat Charlie Appleby’s Epsom hero Adayar when claiming top honours in the Lingfield Derby Trial last month. That form was turned on its head...