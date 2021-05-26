Repeat of “Roaring ‘20s” will characterize economic recovery

Only the US can extricate the global economy from its predicament. It is the only country that can supply effective vaccines against COVID-19 all around the world. The Federal Reserve and the US’s fiscal authorities are capable of swift action. Its consumption market, the biggest in the world, remains vibrant. In June, the US’s economic recovery will begin to drive a global economic recovery. This global economic recession we are witnessing right now is obviously different from other post-pandemic ones in history. In the past, pandemics resulted in the narrowing of the rich-poor divide, but the COVID-19 is widening it. The responses of the governments used to be relatively slow, but now the fiscal and financial authorities have acted relatively quickly. Drug companies, especially those in the US, have also been relatively quick to launch effective vaccines in this pandemic.