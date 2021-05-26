Repeat of “Roaring ‘20s” will characterize economic recovery
Real estate markets across the globe will benefit from a repeat of the economic boom of the 1920s as countries emerge from the COVID-19 crisis. M&G Real Estate says consumers have accumulated significant savings in many markets, while governmental and central bank fiscal stimuli have created a climate that strongly favors economic and business expansion. At the same time, the implementation of global COVID-19 vaccination programs is restoring confidence among consumers.irei.com