Northampton, MA

Northampton moves to next phase of design for Picture Main Street project, garners nearly 1,300 respondents to survey

By Jackson Cote
 15 days ago
The city of Northampton is moving ahead on its “Picture Main Street” project, a multi-year effort that aims to redesign the community’s downtown business district. Mayor David Narkewicz announced Tuesday the city’s plan to move to the next phase of design for the project, noting his office has chosen a three-lane framework for the future look of Main Street after being advised by more than a decade of studies by three independent engineering firms, dozens of public meetings and, most recently, a survey that garnered nearly 1,300 responses.

