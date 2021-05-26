With its purchase of MGM, Amazon supersizes its Hollywood ambitions

Projections from last year at the start of the pandemic estimated that the entertainment industry was looking at a $160 billion loss over the next five years as a direct result from COVID-19. Yet surging streaming success buoyed the share price of most major entertainment conglomerates. Some thought this meant the avalanche of consolidation we had seen in the years leading into 2020 would halt immediately. But following 18 months of new normal, Hollywood had reoriented its position on the future of the industry. Flexible releases, complementary programming, and a strong direct-to-consumer footprint are necessities. This newfound clarity with an eye toward the horizon has lead to a flurry of strategic chess moves across the board.