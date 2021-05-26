With its purchase of MGM, Amazon supersizes its Hollywood ambitions
Across several decades of Hollywood filmgoing, "RoboCop," James Bond and "Legally Blonde" have become some of the most beloved titles on the big screen. On Wednesday, the wealthy tech giant Amazon announced it will buy the owner of those properties, the embattled studio MGM, for $8.45 billion. It is a move that aims to create a new power player in Hollywood with a raft of big-budget entertainment built around existing fan favorites, marketed to a large customer base and bankrolled by one of the world's richest companies.www.mysanantonio.com