Patron Capital and Oak Housing launch €116m affordable housing JV
Patron Capital has launched a new affordable housing joint venture with Oak Housing and its shareholders Bmor and T&B Capital. The joint venture is looking to acquire up to £100 million (€116 million/$141 million) of assets in the United Kingdom, with a target investment size of between £10 million and £20 million (€12 million and €23 million/$14 million and $28 million). The venture will have an initial focus on London boroughs in order to address the lack of good-quality accommodation and affordable housing.irei.com