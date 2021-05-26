Patron Capital and Oak Housing launch €116m affordable housing JV

Developer FivePoint Valencia broke ground on a new 21,000-home project that will become the largest net-zero community in the country. Homes will be built across 15,000 acres by production builders KB Home, Lennar, Toll Brothers, and Tri Pointe. The community will feature affordable housing, commercial space, and multifamily units. FivePoint has worked on this project for nearly 20 years, an extended timeline due to legal battles between environmentalists and real estate planners, says CNBC. Each home will have solar panels, electric vehicle chargers, and high-performance features that limit the need for air conditioning, heating, and ventilation.