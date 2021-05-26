Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Patron Capital and Oak Housing launch €116m affordable housing JV

By Released
irei.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatron Capital has launched a new affordable housing joint venture with Oak Housing and its shareholders Bmor and T&B Capital. The joint venture is looking to acquire up to £100 million (€116 million/$141 million) of assets in the United Kingdom, with a target investment size of between £10 million and £20 million (€12 million and €23 million/$14 million and $28 million). The venture will have an initial focus on London boroughs in order to address the lack of good-quality accommodation and affordable housing.

irei.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Patron Capital#Jv#Uk#Capital Investment#Venture#Shared Ownership#Oak Housing#T B Capital#Keyworker#Kings Paget Hotel#Temporary Housing#Suitable Properties#Jv#London Boroughs#United Kingdom#West Drayton#Shareholders#Paget
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Oklahoma Statemultihousingnews.com

Gardner Capital Completes Oklahoma Affordable Senior Housing

Gardner Capital has completed the construction of an affordable senior housing project in Enid, Okla. The 54-unit Tennyson Manor, which is currently leasing, is managed by Seldin Cos. According to Garfield County records, the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency has allocated low-income housing tax credits for the development. LIHTC provisions require...
Tampa, FLstpetecatalyst.com

Kriseman, Castor talk strategies on affordable housing, equity

From addressing the lack of affordable properties to meeting the needs of the influx of people moving to Tampa Bay, local mayors have a lot on their to-do lists. During a CREW Economic Summit event Wednesday, St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard addressed concerns on the hot topics their communities are facing with many exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Warwick, RInerej.com

MG Commercial Real Estate and Blue Star Properties sell 19,600 s/f industrial building

Warwick, RI Jack Silberman of Blue Star Properties and Julie Freshman of MG Commercial Real Estate completed the sale of a 19,600 s/f industrial (warehouse/manufacturing) building located at 2 Commerce Dr. The building, situated on 1.92 acres was purchased by Commerce Drive LLC, a local manufacturing and distribution company. The seller, RAE Realty Associates, LLC owned and managed the property.
Real Estatetheweektoday.com

Opinion: Vote ‘yes’ on affordable housing article

I wanted to remind everyone that Wareham’s Annual Town Meeting is this Saturday, June 12, 2021, starting at 11:00 am at the Decas Elementary School field. I’d like to ask you all to please come out and support Article 26. Article 26 provides local initiatives to solve Wareham’s affordable housing crisis by offering multiple ways for Wareham residents to participate in helping to solve Wareham’s affordable housing problem while financially benefiting themselves, supporting local businesses, and expanding Wareham’s tax base without losing open space, while protecting Wareham from unwanted development forced upon us.
Boston, MAbeaconhilltimes.com

Guest Op-Ed: Boston Needs More Affordable, Affordable Housing

Right now, Boston’s residents are struggling to pay rent, our families can’t find or afford stable housing, and too many individuals are experiencing chronic homelessness. The past year has only emphasized these realities and the effects will last long after the pandemic. Affordability and accessibility of both rental units and...
Georgia StateIdaho8.com

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allocates $17 million for affordable housing in Georgia

ATLANTA (WGCL) — As Georgians work to get back to normal following the pandemic, many in metro Atlanta are experiencing another obstacle: the lack of affordable housing. To alleviate the housing problem, Housing and Urban Development allocated over $17 million to Georgia through the nation’s Housing Trust Fund for affordable housing. The federal grant may be used for the production or preservation of affordable housing through the acquisition, new construction, reconstruction, and/or rehabilitation of non-luxury housing with suitable amenities.
Real Estateprobuilder.com

The Largest Net-Zero Community Will Have 21,000 Homes

Developer FivePoint Valencia broke ground on a new 21,000-home project that will become the largest net-zero community in the country. Homes will be built across 15,000 acres by production builders KB Home, Lennar, Toll Brothers, and Tri Pointe. The community will feature affordable housing, commercial space, and multifamily units. FivePoint has worked on this project for nearly 20 years, an extended timeline due to legal battles between environmentalists and real estate planners, says CNBC. Each home will have solar panels, electric vehicle chargers, and high-performance features that limit the need for air conditioning, heating, and ventilation.
Oak Bluffs, MAvineyardgazette.com

Oak Bluffs Gets Ball Rolling on Affordable Housing Project

The Oak Bluffs select board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a request for proposals (RFP) for a multi-unit affordable housing development along the Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road. The project, still in the early stages of planning, looks to build 16 units on an eight-acre town property beside the ice rink, temporarily...
Housinginputmag.com

Fire resistant 3D-printed concrete could advance affordable housing

Researchers have identified an improved construction for 3D printed walls that would make them more fire retardant than existing configurations. The discovery could help advance the technology’s application in the construction of commercial and housing projects. A collaboration between researchers at Sri Lanka’s University of Sri Jayewardenepura and Northumbria University...
California Statehousingonline.com

CREA Closes California Fund for 444 Affordable Homes

CREA LLC announced it successfully closed California Tax Credit Fund 84, LP (Fund 84) totaling $132 million of investor equity, which will finance eight affordable housing developments across the state of California. CREA said the impact made by the new and rehabilitated affordable housing properties represents the creation of 444 homes.
EconomyArchDaily

Henning Larsen Designs Active Community Hub as their First London Project

Located in the heart of Westminster, a short distance away from the Buckingham Palace, Henning Larsen are building a community hub that reimagines traditional office and commercial spaces. 105 Victoria Street will be the architecture firm's first ever project in London, providing visitors with an urban plaza that enables an active and social working environment both indoors and outdoors. The project is being developed by BentallGreenOak and is designed in collaboration with Adamson Associates Architects and KPF.
Phoenix, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

CBRE: Net-Lease Investment Activity Close to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Interest in Office Sector on the Rise as Return-to -the-Workplace Plans Gain Momentum Phoenix Places Among Top-20 Net-Lease Markets with Total Volume Up Nearly 44% Phoenix Off ice Net-Lease Volume Up Nearly Five Fold. Phoenix, Arizona – Investment in U.S. net-lease properties was close to pre-pandemic levels in Q1 2021,...
Real EstateWashington Post

Affordable housing coming to D.C.’s Truxton Circle

Multiple nonprofit organizations are combining forces to redevelop the former Langston and Slater Schools into Lebanon Village at Langston-Slater, a community of 43 rental housing units and 12 for-sale units. The community, located at 33-45 P St. NW in the Truxton Circle neighborhood, will include townhouses and apartments. D.C. Mayor...
Harwich, MAcapecoddaily.com

Harwich Moves Funding to Affordable Housing

HARWICH – The Harwich Select Board recently voted to transfer the money collected from a cell phone tower lease to support affordable housing. The amount is for $218,293.95, and will go towards the Affordable Housing Trust fund. “The fund was created out of the cell tower fund, and it was voted at town meeting in… .