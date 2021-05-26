Catholic Bishops Warn Nigeria Is Becoming a Failed State
The Nigerian Catholic bishops have sounded the alarm against growing national insecurity as kidnappings for ransom have become an epidemic in the west African country. On Monday, hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of the Nigerian capital of Abuja, to protest the escalation of cases of abduction, which now affect citizens of every social class, even the poorest, reported Fides News Agency, the official information service of the Pontifical Mission Societies.www.breitbart.com