INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Youth from across the country took on a challenge to write a 90-second speech to inspire kindness around the world. Twelve-year-old Autumn Hoida, of Incline Village, wrote a speech that was among the top 20 speeches after a panel of judges narrowed down the pool. Then, after judges further narrowed down the list down to the Top 10, Hoida’s speech was still there.