Dwayne Johnson‘s starring role in the upcoming League of Superpets animated film is now supported by a surprising number of recognizable voices. Joining Johnson’s Krypto are Kevin Hart as Ace the Bathound and the voices of Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Keanu Reeves. Of course, we don’t exactly know who they will be playing, but with a group of pets include Streaky the Super Cat, Beppo the Super Monkey, Comet the Super Horse, and more, we think it could be quite obvious which name will slot into which part. The talent list also opens up the option of a larger superpet team.