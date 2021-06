With Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki ready to work its magic to claim Wednesdays as its own (at least for six episodes) beginning next month, it's pretty clear what's going on with Tom Hiddleston's Prince of Asgard. He made a mess of the timeline so now he's going to (in)voluntarily help Owen Wilson's TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw's TVA Judge Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15 set it right. But even with Time being the TVA's specialty, we're still hoping they've done their homework so they know exactly who (and what) they're dealing with. But just in case they need a little help, Marvel Studios and Disney+ are offering them (and viewers) a look back at Loki's life in the MCU before getting his own live-action series run.