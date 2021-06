Army of the Dead is gearing up to make its debut in theaters and on Netflix, and Zack Snyder's zombie movie has definitely had a lot worth buzzing about. In addition to the very plot and concept of the movie, one piece of behind-the-scenes trivia went viral last year, when it was revealed that Snyder would be recasting Chris D'Elia's role in the film with comedian Tig Notaro, after a series of sexual harassment allegations surfaced against D'Elia. The decision took on another level due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with social distancing guidelines leading to Notaro's sequences being filmed alone and digitally inserted into the film. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producer Deborah Snyder spoke about the creative process of that, and how Zack approached it all.