Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revisit where they first met and fell in love

By Jessica Davis
Harper's Bazaar
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are taking a trip down memory lane, having spent the day at St Andrews University, where they first met and fell in love. The royal pair took part in a tree-planting ceremony as they visited the university campus and met with current students. Kate dressed in a classic black Holland Cooper blazer and striped Erdem Breton top for the occasion - a style staple that she often turns to for more casual royal engagements.

www.harpersbazaar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Town#Engagements#British Royal Family#Uk#Duke#Kensington Palace#St Andrews University#Turning Point Scotland#Harper S Bazaar#Edinburgh#Dress#Nottingham#Love#Breton Stripe Tops#This Week#West Sands#Coatbridge#Orkney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesMiami Herald

Duchess of Cambridge ‘hugely grateful’ for 1st vaccine dose

The Duchess of Cambridge has received her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as Britain extends its inoculation program to younger people. Kate, the 39-year-old wife of Prince William, received her shot at London's Science Museum, a mass vaccination center near the couple's home at Kensington Palace, according to a photo posted on their Twitter feed. She got vaccinated a few weeks after her husband.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

The Heartwarming Story Behind The Duchess Of Cambridge’s Pink Dress

When it comes to fashion, the Duchess of Cambridge keeps her choices intentional. Though she never strays too far from the classic looks that she loves, Kate will often mark an occasion with an appropriate, special clothing choice. On last year’s royal tour of Ireland, she packed an all-green wardrobe; when it’s time for Wimbledon, the Duchess opts for her best tennis whites. In Edinburgh on the royal tour of Scotland, she took the idea of aligning style and situation a step further thanks to a special fan, five-year-old cancer patient Mila Sneddon. After a video chat where Mila revealed that pink was her favourite colour, Kate arrived to greet her in Me +Em’s pastel shirtdress.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Duchess of Cornwall loves raw peas

The Duchess of Cornwall’s favourite food is raw peas. Prince Charles’ wife Camilla – who was previously known as Camilla Parker Bowles- has revealed that her favourite thing to eat is raw peas. And she’s even managed to pass her obsession to her grandchildren, who Camilla claims gorge on them until they are “almost sick”.
TennisWhat Kate Wore

The Duke & Duchess Do Some Gardening and Play a Little Tennis

The final day of the Scotland Tour included a mix of old and new designs. The day began with a Fields in Trust engagement at Edinburgh’s Starbank Park. Prince William has been President of Fields in Trust since 2013 when he took the role on from his grandfather, Prince Philip, who had been involved with the organization since 1948.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Duchess of Cambridge is ‘mediator’ for Princes Harry and William

The Duchess of Cambridge is “mediating” between Princes Harry and William. The brothers continue to have a strained relationship at present following the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey and his and his wife, Duchess Meghan’s decision to leave the royal family, but Catherine has been “doing the best she can” to be “peacemaker”.
CelebritiesTelegraph

How the Duchess of Cambridge became the monarchy's greatest asset

Keeping up with the Cambridges has never been easier. Earlier this month, Kate and William launched their own YouTube channel, announcing their arrival on the platform with a snazzy montage of royal highlights, all overlaid with the funky beats of the KickTracks song Your Waves. It’s a far cry from the more formal posts on The Royal Family account, which features the Queen and other royals’ official engagements.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Mark Wright wants to train Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry

Mark Wright would love to train the Duchess of Cambridge and her brother-in-law Prince Harry to see how they handle their workouts. Mark Wright wants to train the Duchess of Cambridge. The 34-year-old star is a qualified personal trainer and he admitted that if he could help anyone in the...
Tennisgoodhousekeeping.com

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge play tennis on last day of royal tour of Scotland

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed off their sporty sides on Thursday (27 May) during the last day of their royal tour of Scotland. Will and Kate picked up their tennis rackets to get stuck into a session with the Lawn Tennis Association's Youth programme, which aims to make the sport as accessible as possible to children around the UK.
Celebritiesfangirlish.com

The Duchess Of Cambridge Posts On Instagram

Is it just me or have the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge really upped their social media game as of late? I feel like they are doing their best to revamp the image of the monarchy after the explosive Oprah interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as all of the things that have come out afterwards.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcome second child

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed their second child. A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan has confirmed the arrival of their daughter, who they welcomed into the world on June 4 and they have chosen to name her Lilibet Diana. They said in a statement: “It...
Celebritiesprima.co.uk

The Duchess of Cambridge jokes about getting William an unusual present

Speaking to Jason on the phone, the duchess said: "Thank you for sending in your photograph because there are some really emotive and really sad images and stories that we had. But this brought, you know, particularly to the judging panel, it was such a wonderful positive image of community spirit. It was amazingly captured.
Moviesdisneydining.com

Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Host Special Screening Of “Cruella”

Cruella has now arrived at theatres and Disney+ Premier Access and to celebrate the event the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted a special outdoor screening with NHS Charities Together at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland. Also attending the event was Tipper Seifert-Cleveland, who played a young Cruella...
Worldpennsylvanianewstoday.com

Duchess of Cambridge Congratulates Sussex on Baby News | Celebrities

The Duchess of Cambridge congratulated the Duchess of Sussex following the arrival of their daughter Lili. Prince William and the Duchess of Catherine admitted that they were “delighted” to hear the news that Prince Harry and Princess Megan became parents of a little girl called Liribet Diana. A tweet posted...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Press

Duke and Duchess of Sussex have poignant due date

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby daughter is due on what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday. The royal baby is reportedly expected to arrive this Thursday (10.06.21), the very same day that Prince Philip - who died in April aged 99 - would have marked his milestone birthday.
TennisHarper's Bazaar

The Duchess of Cambridge continues her tour of Scotland in regal style

The Duchess of Cambridge really tapped into royal dressing for the last day of her tour of Scotland with Prince William. Kate wore two looks fit for a princess, including a pink dress by ME+EM that she promised to wear when meeting four-year-old Mila, whose photo appeared in her Hold Still photo book. Kate also wore a Cinderella-blue coat dress later in the day.
Food & DrinksPeople

What Chocolates Does Queen Elizabeth Reach for When She Has a Sweet Tooth?

Queen Elizabeth's "floral" taste in chocolate has been revealed by the man who makes them. "The Queen does have a list of favorite chocolates with us, but I'm not allowed to divulge that directly to you. However, I can just say that she has very floral tastes," Adam Lee, chief chocolatier at luxury London store Charbonnel et Walker reveals in TV show Billion Pound Bond Street.