The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revisit where they first met and fell in love

When it comes to fashion, the Duchess of Cambridge keeps her choices intentional. Though she never strays too far from the classic looks that she loves, Kate will often mark an occasion with an appropriate, special clothing choice. On last year’s royal tour of Ireland, she packed an all-green wardrobe; when it’s time for Wimbledon, the Duchess opts for her best tennis whites. In Edinburgh on the royal tour of Scotland, she took the idea of aligning style and situation a step further thanks to a special fan, five-year-old cancer patient Mila Sneddon. After a video chat where Mila revealed that pink was her favourite colour, Kate arrived to greet her in Me +Em’s pastel shirtdress.