The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revisit where they first met and fell in love
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are taking a trip down memory lane, having spent the day at St Andrews University, where they first met and fell in love. The royal pair took part in a tree-planting ceremony as they visited the university campus and met with current students. Kate dressed in a classic black Holland Cooper blazer and striped Erdem Breton top for the occasion - a style staple that she often turns to for more casual royal engagements.www.harpersbazaar.com