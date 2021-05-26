‘The Tomorrow War’: Chris Pratt Battles Alien Creatures in the Full Trailer for Amazon’s Sci-fi Movie [Video]

What fresh hell is this? If you loved the films of Christopher Nolan (and the Wachowskis), but perhaps only had the [almost] total recall talent of Wally Pfister (ouch, sorry) and you came across an “Inception”-esque high-concept script—reincarnation past lives, fuzzy memory, James Bond action, and slick cars—maybe you have to supercharge the idea. Maybe a fantastical sci-fi-ish conception of a world where Infinites— Believers vs. Nihilists—battle for supremacy— isn’t quite enough. Maybe you have to pour Mountain Dew or a Monster Energy Drink over the head of the creator who’s overheated from a delirious 36-hour writing jag— electrolytes soaking into the skin, dissolving into the neuro-system, speeding through the veins like am “X-Men” movie opening title sequence about X-Treme DNA— and then the movie really superconducts. Because that’s what “Infinite,” the new Paramount+ sci-fi thriller feels like: a third-rate “Inception” meets “Transcendence” guzzled by adrenaline junkie X-Game daredevils who fixed jumper cables to their can of RC Cola mixed with pop rocks or whatever. It’s also, perhaps more obviously, a bargain basement “Matrix,” shamelessly cribbing from the film’s concept with Marky Mark as the (white), initially clueless, savior character that will fix everything once he ascends to his rightful position in the prophecy.