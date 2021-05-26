Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Tomorrow War’: Chris Pratt Battles Alien Creatures in the Full Trailer for Amazon’s Sci-fi Movie [Video]

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount and Skydance’s sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War is headed to Amazon Prime Video on July 2, and today brings the full 3-minute trailer for the Chris Pratt-starring film. In this one, Pratt hopes to save the future by fighting nasty alien creatures in the present. It’s an alien invasion...

bloody-disgusting.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Rob Zombie
Person
Larry Hagman
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Theo Von
Person
Kevin Dillon
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#The Tomorrow War#Paramount#Amazon Prime Video#Thr#Cell#Frequency#Chernobyl Diaries#Extension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Susan Sarandon Is Grey Widow and Stephen Lang Is Old Man Hawkeye in Marvel's Wastelanders Podcast

Stephen Lang and Susan Sarandon will be joining the cast of the upcoming dystopian podcast drama Marvel's Wastelanders, it has been announced. This news was revealed during the Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord cast town hall. Lang has been cast as Clint Barton, also know as Hawkeye, in Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Hawkeye. Lang's best known roles include Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron's Avatar, and Norman Nordstrom in 2016's Don't Breathe. Lang is set to reprise both roles in sequels to those respective movies.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Sci-Fi Film Is The #1 Movie Today

We’re not even halfway through 2021 yet, but it’s already set to go down in the history books as the greatest year ever for Netflix‘s lineup of original sci-fi movies. So far, we’ve seen Anthony Mackie’s Outside the Wire draw in a huge 66 million streams and South Korean space opera Space Sweepers generate a solid 26 million, while Army of the Dead technically fits in the genre given the presence of unexplainable robot zombies and a potential time loop, not to mention the claustrophobic nailbiter Oxygen and character-driven survival thriller Stowaway, all of which performed very well on the Top 10 most-watched list.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘The Tomorrow War’ Interview: Chris Pratt And Edwin Hodge On Amazon’s Summer Blockbuster

Chris Pratt has more experience fighting aliens than most. Whether it’s as Star-Lord in any of the Marvel films, or voicing Emmet in The Lego Movie, stopping extraterrestrial invasion is just sort of his thing. The Tomorrow War is Amazon Studios’ biggest blockbuster of the season, and personally, it ain’t a blockbuster if it doesn’t have somebody saving the world from an extinction-level event, and who better to call when the world needs saving than Pratt?
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

Chris Pratt Returns to His ‘Average Guy’ Roots in ‘The Tomorrow War’

In Prime Video’s flashy new alien-invasion movie The Tomorrow War, Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord) is saving the world — again. “But this time,” says director Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie), “Chris wanted to play an average guy.” Make that slightly nerdy science teacher and Army vet Dan Forester, a family man who yearns for a chance to do something impactful. He soon gets that chance, and much more.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Aliens attack in trailer for Apple TV+ sci-fi drama Invasion starring Sam Neill

Apple TV+ has debuted the first poster and trailer for Invasion, the upcoming sci-fi drama series from producers Simon Kinberg and and David Weil which follows multiple storylines across different continents as Earth comes under extraterrestrial threat; watch it here…. Following multiple storylines across different continents, Invasion takes a global...
TV SeriesFirst Showing

A Global Look at an Alien Invasion in First Trailer for Sci-Fi 'Invasion'

"Until today, all these signs… Maybe this is the point. It's the point to all of this… We would finally have our stand." Apple has unveiled the first official trailer for a thrilling new sci-fi series titled Invasion, that is "inspired" by H.G. Wells' classic novel "War of the Worlds". It's not an adaption, per se, but takes that idea and expands into something completely new and exciting. "Hold on to your humanity." Following multiple storylines across different continents, Invasion takes a global look at how one alien invasion would affect us all. Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna star in this sci-fi drama that will make you question what you would do under extraterrestrial threat. A chilling teaser. The first three episodes will debut in October, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday. Which is a smart strategy for a show like this that will likely have big reveals each new episode. I'm intrigued that they made a new War of the World series without anyone knowing?! This looks damn good so far. Fire it up.
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

Sam Neill Faces Down an Alien “Invasion” in Upcoming Sci-fi Series from Apple TV+ [Trailer]

Check it out below and watch until the very end for a tease of something *massive*…. “The ten-episode science fiction drama series comes from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” films, “Deadpool” films, “The Martian”) and David Weil (“Hunters”). The sweeping, character-driven Apple Original series, directed by Emmy Award-nominee Jakob Verbruggen (“The Alienist,” “The Fall”) and produced by Boat Rocker Studios, will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on October 22, 2021, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.”
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Meet the Witches in First Look at Paul Feig’s Netflix Movie ‘The School for Good and Evil’ [Video]

Soman Chainani’s debut novel The School for Good and Evil, which was published in 2013 and launched a franchise, is getting a movie over at Netflix, with Paul Feig (Ghostbusters, Last Christmas) in the director’s chair. Today during Netflix’s “Geeked Week” festivities, the streaming service provided us with a first look at the movie’s trio of witches.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski and More Talk About The Tomorrow War

Vital Thrills got a chance to attend the press conference for the upcoming sci-fi action film The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski and J.K. Simmons. The movie will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on July 2, 2021. In The Tomorrow War, the...
Moviesava360.com

Final Trailer: “The Tomorrow War”

Amazon Studios has released a final trailer for Chris McKay’s “The Tomorrow War” starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons and Betty Gilpin. The story sees soldiers and civilians being from our present being recruited for a war against an alien species three decades in the future. Pratt plays a...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Infinite’: Antoine Fuqua & Mark Wahlberg’s Incept Themselves Into The Mountain Dew Matrix Of Third-Rate Sci-Fi [Review]

What fresh hell is this? If you loved the films of Christopher Nolan (and the Wachowskis), but perhaps only had the [almost] total recall talent of Wally Pfister (ouch, sorry) and you came across an “Inception”-esque high-concept script—reincarnation past lives, fuzzy memory, James Bond action, and slick cars—maybe you have to supercharge the idea. Maybe a fantastical sci-fi-ish conception of a world where Infinites— Believers vs. Nihilists—battle for supremacy— isn’t quite enough. Maybe you have to pour Mountain Dew or a Monster Energy Drink over the head of the creator who’s overheated from a delirious 36-hour writing jag— electrolytes soaking into the skin, dissolving into the neuro-system, speeding through the veins like am “X-Men” movie opening title sequence about X-Treme DNA— and then the movie really superconducts. Because that’s what “Infinite,” the new Paramount+ sci-fi thriller feels like: a third-rate “Inception” meets “Transcendence” guzzled by adrenaline junkie X-Game daredevils who fixed jumper cables to their can of RC Cola mixed with pop rocks or whatever. It’s also, perhaps more obviously, a bargain basement “Matrix,” shamelessly cribbing from the film’s concept with Marky Mark as the (white), initially clueless, savior character that will fix everything once he ascends to his rightful position in the prophecy.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Tomorrow War’ Final Trailer: Time Traveler Christ Pratt Tries To Give Earth A Second Chance

What does it take to change the future? Amazon’s new film “The Tomorrow War” tackles one group’s attempt at world-altering time travel. They must question everything, even motivations, in a complete fight for survival. ‘War’ itself faced its own fight thanks to the global pandemic; what once seemed like a sure box office hit became just another shelved film. Now, the focus turns to streaming and a built-in audience for sci-fi action.
TV & VideosCollider

Final ‘The Tomorrow War' Trailer Has Aliens, Time-Traveling and a Destroyed Planet

Amazon released the final trailer The Tomorrow War, its upcoming time-traveling alien apocalypse blockbuster starring Chris Pratt. The new trailer opens with the encounter between Pratt’s Dan Forester and J.K. Simmons, who in The Tomorrow War plays Dan’s estranged father. There’s some obvious tension between the two men, but as soon as Dan asks for help his father is ready to support him however he can. Even if The Tomorrow War has a lot of action and sci-fi shenanigans, the final trailer tries to remind the viewer there are some real stakes by focusing on family and friends relationships, before the Tomorrow War itself becomes the focus.
Relationshipsromper.com

25 Great Sci-Fi Movies To Watch As A Family

Growing up, whomst among us didn’t pretend to be an astronaut? Or a Jedi? Or a super-hero battling aliens to save the planet? It was fun to play make-believe and some of our best ideas came from science fiction family movies. The movies, and the adventures we went on in our imaginations after watching them, were such a foundational part of our childhoods and, for many of us, paved the way to a nerdy adolescence and adulthood. (It’s a good thing!) Now that we’re parents, we want our kids to be able to have those same experience... but what are the best sci-fi family movies to watch together these days? What are the youths watching? We’ve got you covered.