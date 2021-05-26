Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

HBO Max: How much will it cost and what will its catalog be?

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. HBO Max will reach 39 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean as of June 29 and compete with other streaming services in the region such as Netflix and Disney + . We tell you how much it will cost and what will be its catalog.

www.entrepreneur.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemala#British Virgin Islands#Latin America#Netflix Inc#Movies In Theaters#Episodes#Video Streaming#Spanish#Ai#Matrix#The Big Bang Theory#Uefa Champions League#Hbo Max International#Hbo Max Warnermedia#Dc#Cartoon Network#Via Cine Premiere#Hbo Max Subscribers#Warner Bros Movies#Warner Titles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Chile
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Country
Brazil
News Break
Netflix
Country
Argentina
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

HBO Max With Ads Launches: What’s Different in the $10 Monthly Plan

WarnerMedia launched a cheaper, ad-supported version of HBO Max on Wednesday, available first in the U.S. For the $9.99 monthly plan for HBO Max with ads, the company promises throwing up no more than four minutes of commercials per hour of streaming content. It’s priced at 33% off the regular $14.99-per-month version of HBO Max without ads.
MoviesNewsTimes

How to Watch 'In the Heights' Online: Stream the Musical Free On HBO Max

¡Wepa! The movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2008 Tony-winning musical, In the Heights, is set to hit HBO Max this week. Starring Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos as Usnavi (Miranda’s original role on Broadway) in a slice-of-life look at New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood, In the Heights will premiere on HBO Max on June 10.
TV & Videosprotocol.com

How WarnerMedia designed its cheaper HBO Max plan

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Next Up. This week: a closer look at the decisions behind the new HBO Max plan and the slow growth of iPhone lidar scanning. HBO Max with ads is here: WarnerMedia launched a new $9.99 HBO Max plan Wednesday, while also rolling out new yearly billing options for people who want to save even more ($99.99/year for HBO Max with ads, $149.99/year for the ad-free plan).
Cell PhonesEngadget

HBO Max update mostly fixes its broken Apple TV app

HBO Max has released an update for its Apple TV app to address the technical glitches it has been beset with since last week. Viewers had complained of issues with numerous features including the ability to rewind and fast-forward content, forced HDR, a permanent "next episode" pop-up at the end of a stream, broken subtitles and Siri commands. Most of the bugs on Apple TV were a result of HBO Max's decision to ditch the native tvOS player in favor of its own APIs as part of a June 2nd update, according to earlier reports. The update restores native video playback, the streamer said today.
TV & VideosThe Ringer

After a Year of Upheaval, HBO Max Has Carved Out Its Place

Today is supposed to be a victory lap for HBO Max. To mark the official one-year anniversary of its 2020 launch, the service has unveiled its ultimate flex: the reunion of the cast of Friends, the 10-season sitcom that originally aired on NBC but, under the intricate TV ownership structure laid bare by the streaming era, was produced by Warner Bros. Television and lent out to Netflix before being repatriated to the WarnerMedia empire on a new platform named after a premium cable channel. IP rights are complicated; nostalgia and star power are simple. Just look at that fountain!
TV & Videoscybernews.com

How to watch HBO Max outside the US

HBO Max is HBO’s new streaming service that is only available in America. This is because HBO places geo-restrictions on its content to comply with distribution rights and copyright protections. HBO Max has a huge range of high-quality content, including the latest blockbuster releases from Warner Bros. So how can...
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

How Does HBO Max Latin America Pricing Compare to Netflix and Disney+

Note that, due to WarnerMedia’s current status as an AT&T subsidiary, users who sign up through an affiliated mobile device will receive a discount, as well as those users who pay for quarterly and annual plans. HBO Max will offer two subscription plans for these regions, starting from about US$3...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

HBO Max Blacks Out Before Much-Anticipated ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Finale

HBO Max’s goes blank for the second time in less than a week. Many users on Twitter aired their collective grief over attempting to use the HBO streaming service for The Mare Of Easttown finale. The Kate Winslet-fronted detective drama was scheduled to air its finale at 7PM PST. However, as many viewers reported, the experience was marred by the frustrating failure of the streaming giant’s service.
TV & VideosPosted by
SlashGear

HBO Max ad-supported tier finally launches: What to know

Warner Media today launched an ad-supported subscription tier for its streaming service, HBO Max. This ad-supported tier has been in the works for quite some time, and now that it’s here, it allows people to subsidize their subscription cost by injecting ads into the content they watch. As you might imagine, there are a few provisos that go along with the less expensive ad-supported tier, but with HBO promising fewer ads-per-hour than its competitors, it isn’t all bad news.
TV Seriespocketnow.com

HBO Max rolls out its cheaper ad-supported plan

HBO Max was launched in the US last year. The service will be expanding to 39 territories across Latin America and the Caribbean in late June. Ahead of the global release, WarnerMedia said that it would be adding a new tier to its service. Now, the new subscription plan has started rolling out (via The Verge). The new tier will be priced at $10 per month, which saves $5 off the regular $15 plan of HBO Max. However, you’ll get to see ads, which are claimed to be both “elegant” and “respectful” of the subject matter.
TV Seriessideshow.com

The Best Series Available Now and Coming Soon to HBO Max

HBO Max is the latest contender to enter the streaming wars. For the folks at Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV, that’s bad news. For everyone else, it’s mixed. On one hand, who doesn’t want more content to binge, especially while we are all remaining indoors? On the other, another streaming service means another monthly bill. So, is HBO Max worth its price tag?
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Max is doing pretty damn well on its 1st anniversary, despite experiencing so much drama

"I don’t even think it’s a stretch to call it a significant success on multiple fronts," says Josef Adalian of the WarnerMedia streaming service that launched on May 27, 2020. "It’s been a year for HBO Max, both literally and figuratively: The platform turns one year old (Thursday), and the last 12 months have been, well … eventful," he says. "Debuting amid a global pandemic was never going to be easy, but Max lived up to its moniker by producing the maximum amount of drama. There was that early and very confusing nonsense over the naming of various HBO products; an uninspired launch marketing campaign; COVID-related delays of tentpole shows such as The Flight Attendant and Gossip Girl; and the nasty battle with Roku and Amazon that kept the app unavailable to millions of potential subscribers for months. As if all that weren’t enough, the behind-the-scenes C-suite drama was like a scene out of Succession, culminating a few weeks ago with AT&T deciding to basically sell Max parent company WarnerMedia to Discovery Networks and exit the streaming business altogether." Adalian adds that HBO Max has shown impressive growth. Not Disney+ impressive! But pretty impressive for a streaming service that charges $15 a month. There's also the sterling content. "While WarnerMedia has allowed HBO and HBO Max to maintain separate development teams, both are overseen by HBO vet Casey Bloys and, more importantly, audiences don’t care what label is attached to a program (see also: FX on Hulu)," says Adalian. "So when assessing the strength of HBO Max, it makes no sense to distinguish between the two brands. By that standard, HBO Max’s slate, while not as bountiful as Netflix’s, has more than made up for it in terms of quality, attracting strong buzz and frequent critical acclaim for a long line of programs launched over past year: The Flight Attendant, Lovecraft Country, Hacks, Mare of Easttown, It’s a Sin, I May Destroy You, Perry Mason, Tina, and, yes, The Undoing. Plus, as the post-pandemic production pipeline heats up, Max’s roster will grow stronger still, benefiting from the return of some HBO tentpoles such as Succession, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Barry, Insecure, Westworld, and Euphoria. And next year, Max gets what could be its biggest weapon yet in the fight for subscribers: the Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon." ALSO: HBO Max's path to its launch was a mess, yet it miraculously isn't a mess.
TV & Videosdroid-life.com

HBO Max With Ads is Here and These are Its Missing Features

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. To kick off a new month, HBO has gone ahead and launched the HBO Max With Ads version of its premium service. Confirmed last month to arrive in June, you can go ahead and sign-up for this more affordable plan, but understand that it is lacking a number of big features.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

WarnerMedia Wrestles With How to Present News and Sports on HBO Max

News and sports will definitely have a place in the world of streaming, but may require new formats and programming concepts to make them fit the needs of modern audiences, according to the executive who oversees WarnerMedia’s HBO Max. News and sports programming are a significant factor in keeping consumers...
MoviesCNET

In the Heights, Conjuring 3 are streaming on HBO Max. Cruella, Quiet Place 2 aren't

In the Heights, the new musical film based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's first Broadway show, hit HBO Max on Thursday. It joins The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It as the latest films streaming there at the same time they're in theaters. But not every movie in theaters now is available on Max. Don't look to HBO Max for movies like A Quiet Place Part 2 and Cruella. (Cruella streams elsewhere, and A Quiet Place Part 2 isn't available to stream at all.)