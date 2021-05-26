The War Is Over! Brad Pitt Reportedly Awarded Joint Custody Of His Children With Ex Angelina Jolie

Actor Brad Pitt has been reportedly granted joint custody of his children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie following a messy legal battle that has stretched out for nearly five years.

Jolie and Pitt share six children together: 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox. The oldest, Maddox, is now 19 and not subject to the custody decision.

Judge John Ouderkirk made the ruling after months of witness testimony — including child services employees who chatted with Pitt and Jolie’s children and others close to the family.

“There was a significant change made in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge,” a source dished to Page Six.

“Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids — and it has been clear that Angie has done everything possible to prevent this,” the source continued. “This trial lasted for several months and there were a f**k ton of witnesses, experts, therapists and other people who have been with the kids and around them, and the decision was based on this.”

Another source added this is a “tentative decision” made by the judge, noting that the Maleficent star is continuing her legal fight. “Joint custody is not the issue that Angelina objects to, there were other issues of concern, but the court proceedings are closed and sealed,” the source dished.

The ruling comes after Jolie fired back after Judge Ouderkirk declined to allow her children to take the stand to testify in the custody battle. In documents filed on Monday, the actress — who previously attempted to have Judge Ouderkirk removed from the case — alleged the court refused to hear evidence she believes would be beneficial to her case and pertinent to the well-being of the children.

“Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case,” the docs claimed, OK! reported.

The 45-year-old actress argued the judge “has failed to adequately consider” a portion of California courts code asserting that awarding custody to a person with a history of domestic violence is not looking out for the children's best interest.

Jolie and Pitt separated in 2016 after an alleged incident occurred on a private flight with their children from France to Los Angeles. Pitt was accused of being "verbally abusive" and getting "physical" with their son Maddox, and Jolie wanted to divorce "for the health of the family."

Pitt was cleared of child abuse allegations by the Los Angeles Country Department of Children and Family Services in 2016. "The case remained open out of an abundance of caution because the department took the matter seriously, and in the almost two years of monitored visitation, there was not one instance that caused any alarm bells to go off," an insider explained.