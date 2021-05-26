Welcome to the pregnancy from hell in trailer for ‘False Positive’

Roman Polanski’s Rosemary’s Baby is timeless. This is despite — but also, it’s uncomfortable to admit, because of — our collective reservations about its director. On the subjects of men and women and marriage and sexual violence and gaslighting and the terrifying vulnerabilities of bringing a child into the world, the movie is more than a little onto something. Its multiple proximities to the real lives of the people involved makes it that much harder to stomach. Its understanding of what it’s ultimately about — which isn’t the devil, not really — is hard to sit with because we can’t enforce that gap between art and artist you always hear about in cases like this. It’s a movie that evokes suspicion, even outright dread, and these things only play right into the hand of the movie.