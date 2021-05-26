“Our enemy is not human…” Chris Pratt stars in full trailer for ‘The Tomorrow War’

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the full trailer from the Chris Pratt-led ‘The Tomorrow War.’. The world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is a high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.