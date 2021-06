Jun. 13—When Karen Letourneau saw her mother in April for the first time in more than a year, she did not expect it would be the last time. Three weeks earlier, Letourneau’s mother, Patricia Caron of Lewiston, had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The day they met, Caron felt symptoms of what she thought was a cold. But when Letourneau, who lives in Wales and was partially vaccinated then, found herself experiencing COVID-19 symptoms a few days later, she asked her mother to get tested.