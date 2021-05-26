The Legacy of No. 4141: The Union Pacific locomotive makes its final stop at The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum
Massive locomotive, covered by a deep blue tarp with the numbers “4141” on the side, rolled into College Station during late March. That same locomotive also arrived in College Station in early December 2018 — the first presidential train funeral since 1969, a poignant example of how railroads can not only bring people together but also create a significant bond within communities.insitebrazosvalley.com