Eagles 2021 single-game and public practice tickets go on sale soon

Up next in the divisional depth chart review is the NFC East wide receivers. This division has new faces all around, and some of the best talent in all of football. The Dallas Cowboys are the only team that has all the same faces. They also arguably have the best starting group of anyone in the NFL. The New York Giants brought in a $76 million alpha-receiver and used a 1st-round pick on an electric slot receiver. The Philadelphia Eagles also used a 1st-round pick on the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, pairing him with another 1st-round pick from the prior year. Finally, the Washington Football Team possibly has the best receiver in the entire division. They also brought in some new talent to open the field up for a new-look offense. Dive into the rest of the article to see intriguing storylines in the division, along with projections for each.