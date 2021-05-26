Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Man smuggling firearm and $300,000 worth of cocaine arrested at JFK Airport

Posted by 
Queens Daily News
Queens Daily News
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f0qec_0aC5gQrZ00
(CBP/ Twitter)

(QUEENS, N.Y.) A man arriving at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was arrested for attempting to smuggle a firearm, cocaine and marijuana.

According to a press release by Customs and Border Protection, officers intercepted Elijiah Davis' luggage on Friday. Davis is a U.S. citizen who was arriving from Montego Bay, Jamaica.

During the examination, officers found a handgun along with 40 9mm rounds. Upon further investigation of Davis' carry-on, which officers said was unusually heavy, 10 pounds of cocaine as well as marijuana were discovered.

The cocaine has an estimated value of $300,000.

Davis was arrested for the importation of a controlled substance and firearm and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

"This seizure demonstrates the vigilance and dedication demonstrated daily by CBP officers at our port of entries while keeping these dangerous narcotics off the streets of our communities," said Marty Raybon, CBP’s Acting Director of the New York Field Office.

Davis faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and is expected to be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York.

View All 21 Commentsarrow_down
Queens Daily News

Queens Daily News

Queens, NY
1K+
Followers
77
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

At Queens Daily News, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Jamaica, NY
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marty Raybon
Person
John F. Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Jfk Airport#Marijuana#Cocaine#U S Customs#Arrested At Border#The New York Field Office#Cbp Twitter#Jfk Airport#Man#Cbp Officers#Luggage#Controlled Substance#N Y#Montego Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
Queens, NYqchron.com

Driver shot dead in Queens Village

Police are investigating a murder that took place on the edge of Queens Village and St. Albans on the corner of Francis Lewis Boulevard and 111th Avenue on May 15 at 4:16 a.m. within the confines of the 113th Precinct. “There are no arrests,” said a spokeswoman for the police....
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...
New York City, NYPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — (AP) — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state's reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe," Cuomo said,...
Brooklyn, NYtheforumnewsgroup.com

Current, Former Cops Charged in Bribe Scheme

Smith, Busch, and Hassett were City Police officers assigned to the 105th Precinct. A nine-count indictment was unsealed Monday in Brooklyn federal court charging Heather Busch, Robert Hassett, and Robert Smith with five counts of using interstate facilities to commit bribery and two counts of conspiracy to violate the Travel Act. Smith is also charged with attempting to transport at least one kilogram of heroin and possessing a firearm during the commission of that crime, according to federal prosecutors.
Queens, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Four Queens men indicted in Hewlett native’s death

Four Queens men were indicted on murder charges and other crimes for the beating death of Nazareth Claure, 31, a one-time Hewlett resident who was killed on April 11, and three days later her remains were found in the trunk of a car during a police traffic stop in Inwood.
Queens, NYtheforumnewsgroup.com

Flushing Man Indicted on Hate Crime Charge for Attack on Asian Woman

The alleged assault occurred in February at the New Flushing Bakery on Roosevelt Avenue. A Flushing man has been indicted for allegedly attacking a woman outside a Roosevelt Avenue bakery in February, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Monday. According to court records, Patrick Mateo, 47, is awaiting arraignment on...