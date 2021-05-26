Man smuggling firearm and $300,000 worth of cocaine arrested at JFK Airport

(CBP/ Twitter)

(QUEENS, N.Y.) A man arriving at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was arrested for attempting to smuggle a firearm, cocaine and marijuana.

According to a press release by Customs and Border Protection, officers intercepted Elijiah Davis' luggage on Friday. Davis is a U.S. citizen who was arriving from Montego Bay, Jamaica.

During the examination, officers found a handgun along with 40 9mm rounds. Upon further investigation of Davis' carry-on, which officers said was unusually heavy, 10 pounds of cocaine as well as marijuana were discovered.

The cocaine has an estimated value of $300,000.

Davis was arrested for the importation of a controlled substance and firearm and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

"This seizure demonstrates the vigilance and dedication demonstrated daily by CBP officers at our port of entries while keeping these dangerous narcotics off the streets of our communities," said Marty Raybon, CBP’s Acting Director of the New York Field Office.

Davis faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and is expected to be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York.