Plan B is underway at the AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday, but it could lead to the best possible scenario for a tournament that will crown its first champion in nearly two years. After last year's edition was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the final round this year was bumped up so that everyone will have teed off by 10 a.m. as rain and storms are expected in McKinney at TPC Craig Ranch. That's not what anyone wants. However, Jordan Spieth in contention to win his (sort of) hometown event is what everyone involved in this tournament wants, and after making his second eagle this week on the 18th hole on Saturday, he's just three back of leader Sam Burns going into Sunday's finale.