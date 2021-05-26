Life as we live it

There is no possible way any of us can live a life free of any problems, crises, illnesses or pains. Yet we are free to go to the perfect problem solver: Jesus. Not all spiritual storms are the same. Some we bring on ourselves, some we bring on others, some others bring on us, some Satan brings, and yes, even some God brings. The ones God brings and/or allows, is to chastise (correct) us. Hebrews 12:9 tells us, “Furthermore, we have had fathers of our flesh which corrected us, and we gave them reference; shall we not must rather be in subjection into the father of spirits, and live?” On the other hand the spiritual storms that Satan brings according to John 10:10, “The thief Satan cometh not but to steal, kill and destroy; I (Jesus) am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.”