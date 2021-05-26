Cancel
West Tisbury, MA

Life as we live it

By Jack Shea
Martha's Vineyard Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Hough Jr. has written a brilliant, wise, and often heartbreaking novel. In “The Sweetest Days,” his sixth novel, the West Tisbury author and writing coach displays a sweeping literary range unconstrained by the limits of real history in his other recent awardwinning works (“The Little Bighorn” and “Seen the Glory”).

