Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edgartown, MA

What’s in a name?

By Ben Scammell
Martha's Vineyard Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s very important that students understand that life is about choices made, and that we all face significant choices. The choices we make effect the environment in which we live,” explained cofounder and tour leader of the African American Heritage Trail of Martha’s Vineyard Elaine Cawley Weintraub, when asked about the group’s new children’s book. “A Good Name Is More Precious than Gold and Silver: Stories of Enslaved People of Martha’s Vineyard” is a new series of books for the younger audience, dedicated to honoring those on Martha’s Vineyard who had their names and liberty stolen through enslavement.

www.mvtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgartown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#History Books#Brown Books#School Age#Elementary School#Yoruba#The Charter School#Edgartown Books#Heritage Trail Of Martha#Age Group#Enslaved People#Enslavement#Grapes#Students#American#Middle School#One Size Fits All History#Developmental Age#Copies#Wampanoag Tribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Edgartown, MAvineyardgazette.com

Gazette Celebrates 175 Years, In Shifting Landscape for Journalism

Just over 100 years ago, on May 27, 1920, the Vineyard Gazette published volume 75, edition number 14. The entirely unremarkable issue looked and felt much as the more than 3,500 previous print editions that had appeared for 75 years. Advertising for things such as New Bedford silks, government bonds and mail-order vegetables dominated the front page, flanked by a slender boilerplate treatise on wolf hunting, and a story chronicling the exploits of an expedition to the “never hitherto penetrated” Arctic isle of Baffin Land.
Books & LiteratureMartha's Vineyard Times

Student Spotlight: Lily Jones

During the spring semester, Lily Jones has been creating a book titled Everything is Poetry in her semester-long senior capstone course, which guides students to pursue a project of their own interest. The book consists of short stories and poems about Lily’s life in Vermont, where she lived until she...
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

A Vineyard tale

Having read T. Elizabeth Bell’s “Goats in the Time of Love,” I was thrilled to dive into her newest jewel, “Counting Chickens: A Martha’s Vineyard Novel.”. Like her first book, animals are featured in Bell’s novel, and have to do with one of the main character’s means of making a living. The Crested Cream Legbar chickens belonging to the endearing protagonist Remy Litchfield are integral to the high-end provisions (and services) she provides in her exclusive concierge business called Nest, which she is struggling to get off the ground.
Oak Bluffs, MAWCVB

Monday, May 17: Main Streets and Back Roads: Martha’s Vineyard in Spring

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Water changes from a gray to a blue-green, flowers begin to bloom, and with restaurants reopening it can only mean one thing: it is spring on Martha’s Vineyard. Shayna Seymour takes a stroll near the Edgartown Harbor light, checks in at the Harbor View hotel, visits the Oak Bluffs Gingerbread Houses, and warms up with a bowl of conch chowder. She also tours the Martha’s Vineyard Museum where she learns about the little-known history of Black and Native American whaling captains.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Island libraries screen Piet Oudolf film

Programs showcasing the work of Dutch landscape designer Piet Oudolf are being presented this month by the Vineyard Haven, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, West Tisbury, and Chilmark libraries. Oudolf’s signature gardens exist in New York, Chicago, the Netherlands, Southwest England, and even the desert of Western Texas and the forests of Pennsylvania.
Edgartown, MAvineyardgazette.com

Flower Power

I am writing on Tuesday afternoon and it’s another annoying windy day. It is sucking the moisture out of the soil once again. I’m already tired of watering and it’s only May. Plus, I have yet to organize my hose situation. Many of the properties on which I work have not yet been visited by the plumber to further complicate my life.
Edgartown, MAvineyardgazette.com

Edgartown Town Column: May 14

For a few days it rained then the beautiful sun arrived. The heat is starting, and the breeze has been heavy at times. I like to remind people when they say it was warmer where they were before they came to the Island, that when it is July and August and the temperature is in the 90s off-Island that is only 80 here with a nice breeze.
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown: Crescendo Performing Arts

Today, Sunday, was such a beautiful sunny day, at least until late afternoon. We uncovered the comfy chairs on the back deck and spent the morning in the sunshine. Good coffee in the warm sun with the husband made for a pleasant morning. The only thing that could possibly have dragged me away was breakfast with my best girl, Amelia. We ventured to Sweet Bites in Vineyard Haven for acai bowls, which we ate overlooking the lagoon. We rounded out the morning with a shopping trip and then hanging out together while putting groceries away and planning meals for the week. She’s such a delight. Add in the phone call I got from my boy from Arizona and it all made this mama very grateful.
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Pink and Green Weekend returns

Pink and Green Weekend made a fantastic return this weekend to Edgartown, after last year’s event had to be moved to an online version. Those who attended were met with the perfect spring weather to enjoy the weekend that concluded with multiple events to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday. The activities ranged the whole weekend, all of which were organized by the town’s Board of Trade. These activities included a lovely horse-drawn carriage ride to experience the village of Edgartown in a new light. The ride began at the Harbor View Hotel with a beautiful view of the ocean before entering the quiet neighborhoods of Edgartown, and finally riding through the historic town itself. On Saturday, the ninth annual Pink and Green Dog Show was held once again to celebrate our four-legged buddies, and benefit the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard. Owners and attendees alike had smiles on their faces, and the dogs all had a blast while looking their best. More events were placed all around town within walking distance, like the spring plant sale hosted by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library to the Mother’s Day Brunch back at the Harbor View Hotel. Between the people and the decorations, the whole town was covered in vibrant pink and green, the perfect way to kick off springtime on the Island.
Journalismvineyardgazette.com

Looking Forward

Today, May 14, marks exactly 175 years since the first issue of the Vineyard Gazette was published. It was not a Friday in 1846. In its earliest years, this newspaper came out on Thursdays, the change being one of many modest developments in the long evolution of the Gazette that probably seemed momentous at the time.
Food & DrinksMartha's Vineyard Times

Springtime on the half-shell

Spring is quite possibly my favorite time of year here on Martha’s Vineyard. You can almost taste the anticipation in the air as we all work hard to prepare the Island for another busy season, and it is a little extra-potent this year, as our winter hibernation was even more isolating than usual. Businesses are coming back to life, and each reopening announcement feels more exciting than the last. When I heard that Larsen’s Fish Market had opened for the season, I recovered my beach chairs from the basement and was off to Menemsha faster than you can say “lobster roll.” In my opinion, there are few things more Vineyard-ish than enjoying some of the freshest seafood the Island has to offer, while squishing my toes in sand and clapping as the sun goes down in Menemsha. Yes, I am a local, and I still think every Menemsha sunset is worthy of applause.