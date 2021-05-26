Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

The show must go on

By Abby Remer
Martha's Vineyard Times
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe mantra behind the Peter Luce Play Readers group, long hosted live by the Tisbury Senior Center until the pandemic hit, is “The show must go on.” This large but tight-knit group of people have had to pivot from meeting weekly to a Zoom format and a reduced schedule. Normally,...

www.mvtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Show Must Go On#The Tisbury Senior Center#The Senior Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Times Union

You want live? Must-see shows for the summer

Even a couple months ago, the idea of attending any large-scale live music event before the fall seemed rather unlikely. But through increased vaccine access and vaccination rates and various sociopolitical factors and political posturing, popular music shows are happening sooner rather than later. It’s looking like a slow June...
TV Seriesthenerdstash.com

Top 10 Genre-Breaking Shows You Must Watch

Tired of watching shows that fit into just one genre? Watching a thriller, a romance or a comedy is fun but can get quite taxing in the long run. Such shows, if not done well can be quite one-dimensional and it’s easy to get bored. But no fear, for I am here to give you a list of the top ten genre-breaking shows you must watch today.
Stuart, VAMartinsville Bulletin

We are going to show our independence

TODAY’S WORD is accoutrements. The new sports-utility vehicle that Ernest brought from the dealership came with all sorts of accoutrements. SUNDAY’S WORD was recalcitrance. It refers to being stubborn, balky, defiant or even disobedient. Example: Dobbin showed some recalcitrance about moving to another paddock and leaving behind the donkey and goat she had shared space with for the past several months.
Lake Placid, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Show for incarcerated artists will go on display

LAKE PLACID — The Adirondack Center for Writing and Federal Correctional Institute Ray Brook are presenting an exhibit of pieces created by incarcerated artists. This 25-piece exhibit features paintings and some pottery, all inspired by classic Adirondack landscapes and figures. The theme “Adirondack Landscapes,” chosen by the artists themselves, is...
TV & Videosvanyaland.com

The bigger the trailers are, ‘The Harder They Fall’ on Netflix

When it comes to the particularly volatile and weird discourse in online film circles — which normally involves critics shouting down one another over their rankings of Hollywood Chrises or the merits of Tom Green’s filmography — the reconsideration and re-evaluation of the Black Western has, by far, been one of the best surprises of 2021. Thanks to a great Criterion Channel retrospective in the spring, a bunch of brand-new viewers were introduced to classics like Buck and the Preacher, Sergeant Rutlidge, Duel at Diablo, and The Legend of Black Charley, among a choice selection of other cuts, and it’s been wonderful to see what might be the most neglected and essential subgenre within America’s most potent form of self-mythologizing. But before anyone claims that the genre’s time has passed by, or that Quentin Tarantino is the only dude able to make a movie like that anymore (he made some good ones, but come on), along comes Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall like a Man With No Name rolling into town, a Black Western with an all-star cast, produced by Jay-Z, which will land on Netflix later this year.
MusicFairfax Times

Documentary shows Go-Go music’s place in protests last year

The recent Washington D.C. Film Festival saw an offering to their slate of films that told the story of past and present D.C. history and how its culture played a part in recent events. “Go-Go City: Displacement and Protest in Washington D.C.”, a documentary directed by Samuel George, discusses how...
Moviessgmagazine.com

Catch these 5 must-watch films now showing in cinemas islandwide

Movies have always been a good form of escapism. So if you’re looking to let loose and get lost in some awesome flicks come Friday night, check out the following films now showing in theatres. Just remember to keep to the current guidelines of two per group and keep your masks on when not eating or drinking.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Edna Schmidt: what the TV presenter died of

However, everything changed when it was fired, in 2011, by the company Univision. The reason was that the journalist had been found in drunk in the parking lot of the company. Then, it came to Telemundo to guide his profession, but she was fired again, two years later, for the same situation related to alcohol.
MoviesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Netflix Drops Sizzling Teaser Of The Black Western, The Harder They Fall

A Black Western called The Harder They Fall will be released by Netflix and premiere in select theaters this fall. Netflix dropped the teaser with a star-studded cast which includes Idris Elba and Regina King. The film’s plot heats up when an “outlaw (Jonathan Majors) discovers his enemy (Idris Elba) is being released from prison, he reunites his gang to seek revenge in this Western,” per Netflix. Jeymes Samuel directed the action-packed flick and penned the screenplay along with Boaz Yakin. Jay-Z is listed as one of the film’s producers.
Moviesasumetech.com

Netflix: The Harder They Fall release date, cast, synopsis, trailer and more

Netflix has some great releases coming for the second half of 2021. It’s hard to believe we are already halfway through this year, but here we are. Many of your favorite Netflix shows will be coming back with new episodes this year, as well as some great movie releases like the western The Harder They Fall.
MoviesPosted by
defpen

All Hell Breaks Loose In The ‘The Harder They Fall’ Teaser

Netflix is working its way into becoming one of the biggest movie studios in the world. In recent months, the streaming platform has put together Malcolm & Marie, Fatherhood and Concrete Cowboys. Later this summer, the streaming giant will make its next forray into original film with The Harder They Fall.
TV & VideosBroadway.com

Spot Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Ariana DeBose & More Stage Faves in the Trailer for Schmigadoon!

Kristin Chenoweth in Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!" Comedy royals Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key are trapped in a musical in the fantastical trailer for Schmigadoon!, and honestly, we're super jealous. As previously announced, the Broadway star-studded new TV show arrives on Apple TV+ on July 16. Written by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio (Despicable Me), Schmigadoon! serves as a parody of Golden Age musicals. It follows a couple on a backpacking trip trying to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. The show includes appearances from Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jaime Camil and Dove Cameron. Enjoy the trailer below!
MusicShowbiz411

Music: Ed Sheeran Channels the 80s in “Bad Habits,” Adam Driver & Marion Cotillard Squeeze Out Sparks from “Annette”

The two big releases of note this morning are each pretty fascinating in their own way. Ed Sheeran is back, channeling the 80s with a synth pop throwback called “Bad Habits.” This single sounds like something Phil Collins forgot to put out around 1988. Ed, known for making music that sounds like something you’re already heard, really accomplishes that here. Sheeran will not be remembered for innovation, that’s for sure. But if you’re longing for mid 80s MTV, this is it all over again. “Bad Habits” is already number 1 on iTunes.
MoviesVulture

Schmigadoon! Trailer: Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key Fell Into a Musical and Can’t Get Out

Don’t you just hate it when you wander into a mystical town in the middle of the woods full of people who burst into song and dance? Keegan-Michael Key’s character is not a fan of the idea in the upcoming Apple TV+ show Schmigadoon!, nor is he aware that the town in question is a riff on that other time-hopping village from Brigadoon. In the show, he and Cecily Strong, who is much more of a fan of musicals, are a bickering couple who wander into Schmigadoon, realize they can’t leave without finding true love, and also realize that true love is apparently not what they have.