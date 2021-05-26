The show must go on

When it comes to the particularly volatile and weird discourse in online film circles — which normally involves critics shouting down one another over their rankings of Hollywood Chrises or the merits of Tom Green’s filmography — the reconsideration and re-evaluation of the Black Western has, by far, been one of the best surprises of 2021. Thanks to a great Criterion Channel retrospective in the spring, a bunch of brand-new viewers were introduced to classics like Buck and the Preacher, Sergeant Rutlidge, Duel at Diablo, and The Legend of Black Charley, among a choice selection of other cuts, and it’s been wonderful to see what might be the most neglected and essential subgenre within America’s most potent form of self-mythologizing. But before anyone claims that the genre’s time has passed by, or that Quentin Tarantino is the only dude able to make a movie like that anymore (he made some good ones, but come on), along comes Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall like a Man With No Name rolling into town, a Black Western with an all-star cast, produced by Jay-Z, which will land on Netflix later this year.