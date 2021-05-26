Drugs, Counterfeit Electronics, Duck Tongues & More Seized by CBP Louisville

HUNTINGTON, West Virginia – A Los Angeles, California man pleaded guilty today to federal drug charges. According to court documents and statement made in court, Troyvon Lewis, also known as “B.C.,” 32, traveled from Los Angeles, California to Huntington, West Virginia to sell methamphetamine and marijuana. Lewis also admitted that he arranged the drug deal over the telephone and agreed to deliver approximately seven pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of marijuana to an individual in Huntington. On March 28, 2021, the day the drug deal was to take place, Troopers with the West Virginia State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Lewis was a passenger on I-64 in Cabell County. The Troopers seized seven pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of marijuana from the trunk of the vehicle. Lewis admitted he intended to sell the controlled substances to an individual in Huntington.