Three more NJ school superintendents want to unmask our kids. The start of the next school year is still more than four months away, but pressure is already mounting to do away with masks for students. Governor Phil Murphy doubled down on the mask mandate in schools this week saying he does expect both students and teachers will be required to mask up when full-time in-class instruction resumes in September. He justified the order by saying there was no vaccine approved for kids under the age of 14. Pressed on whether he might change his mind, Murphy said he wanted to unmask kids, but "I can't say when." The teachers union also supports the mask mandate.