High Seas: Police Seize Navy Sailor Turned Trafficker And Nearly Two Tons Of Hash

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleSpanish authorities have raided the premises of a drug-trafficking operation by a notorious British national who morphed from being a sailor in the Royal Navy into a major drug trafficker living in a luxurious seaside villa. The investigation into the as-yet-unidentified Brit began in August 2020 as a joint operation between Spanish and British authorities. In total, three raids were […]

www.thefloridastar.com
