Is Governor Murphy cooking the COVID-19 books?

Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, with a higher than average number of new cases due in part to lab reporting system issues. The governor announced 614 new COVID-19 cases, 119 of which were children 18 and younger. That brings the state’s total case number to 461,119. 273 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 80 in the ICU. 40 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is 2.12%. Gov. Beshear also announced six deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,109. At least 2,091,572 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As of Tuesday, only one of the state’s 120 counties is in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Meanwhile, the director of the CDC is urging parents to get their kids vaccinated after a spike in hospitalizations among young people. Parents have been signing up for the COVID vaccine trial since it was announced that children younger than 11 are eligible. Norton Children’s Research Institute, affiliated with the University of Louisville School of Medicine, announced on June 2nd that it will participate in a phase 2 of 3 clinical trial for the Pfizer vaccine. The study is aiming to test the safety, tolerability, and immune response in participants aged six months old to 11 years old. It is one of only 100 participating sites worldwide and the only one in Louisville. Norton Children’s Research Institute was only looking to enroll 100 local volunteers for the trial, but more than 800 have expressed interest.