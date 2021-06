Australia’s top economists overwhelmingly back government measures to speed the transition to electric cars in order to meet emission reduction targets. An exclusive poll of 62 of Australia’s preeminent economists — selected by their peers — finds 51 back measures to boost the take-up of electric cars including subsidising public charging stations, subsidising the purchase of all-electric vehicles, and setting a date to ban the import of traditionally-powered cars. Only 11 oppose such measures, three of them because they prefer a carbon tax. Six of the 51 who supported special measures said they did so reluctantly, as their preferred alternative would be a...