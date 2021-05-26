BORSTAR Agents Rescue Lost and Injured Individuals near Ocotillo

OCOTILLO, CALIFORNIA – U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector successfully rescued two individuals Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at about 3:50 p.m., when El Centro Sector received a distress call made from an individual who illegally crossed the international boundary in the mountains 23 miles west of Calexico. The individual stated she was with another woman who was injured and needed assistance. The information was relayed to El Centro Station agents performing their assigned duties in the area and they responded to the location to begin searching for the pair. El Centro Sector Border Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents along with air support also responded to the area to assist in the search.