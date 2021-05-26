Cancel
Public Safety

BORSTAR Agents Rescue Lost and Injured Individuals near Ocotillo

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 15 days ago
OCOTILLO, CALIFORNIA – U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector successfully rescued two individuals Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at about 3:50 p.m., when El Centro Sector received a distress call made from an individual who illegally crossed the international boundary in the mountains 23 miles west of Calexico. The individual stated she was with another woman who was injured and needed assistance. The information was relayed to El Centro Station agents performing their assigned duties in the area and they responded to the location to begin searching for the pair. El Centro Sector Border Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents along with air support also responded to the area to assist in the search.

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

