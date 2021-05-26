For writers, from writers

Cancel
By Kate Feiffer
Martha's Vineyard Times
 2021-05-26

The MV Times is pleased to announce the return of Islanders Write at Featherstone Center for the Arts during the weekend of Sept. 17 to 19. While planning for this year’s event is still underway, we can confirm that the weekend will bring together writers with ties to the Vineyard for compelling conversations about the art, craft, and the business of writing. In addition to the panel discussions in the main gallery, there will be writing workshops and breakout sessions throughout the weekend, author signings (Bunch of Grapes bookstore will sell books at the event, as always), and delicious food (the Scottish Bakehouse will keep eventgoers well fed).

