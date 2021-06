Columbus, OH – On June 9, 2021 at 4:22 am, Columbus Patrol Officers were dispatched to 91 Broadland Ln. on a report of a shooting. The suspect, 46-year-old Fredrick Akins Sr., left prior to arrival. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 21-year-old Terrance M. Collins III. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his back, extremities and abdomen. The caller/witness, stated that the shooting occurred during an argument over money. Collins was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He is expected to survive his injuries.